Steve Selvin, beloved teacher and biostatistician famed for “The Monty Hall Problem,” dies at 85

Dr. Steve Selvin, beloved mentor and emeritus professor of biostatistics at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, died September 30, 2026, in Oakland, California, at the age of 85.

Selvin joined the faculty at UC Berkeley School of Public Health in 1972 and became chair of the Biostatistics Division in 1977. He was instrumental in building the school’s undergraduate program and its MPH in Epidemiology and Biostatistics; authored or co-authored more than 250 scientific papers; and wrote ten books on biostatistics, epidemiology, and applied statistical methods, including The Joy of Statistics.

Selvin was known as a gifted teacher who could explain biostatistical ideas to lay audiences and students with limited mathematics backgrounds. His introductory biostatistics course was legendary among Berkeley students and faculty because he made complex statistical methods engaging, even at 8 a.m. He was recognized with the Berkeley Distinguished Teaching Award in 1983 and the School of Public Health Distinguished Teaching Award in 1998. In 2011, at the age of 70, he was awarded a Berkeley Citation, an award offered to distinguished individuals whose contributions to UC Berkeley “exceed the standards of excellence in their fields.”

“It is impossible to sum Steve up in a single sentence given all that he brought to biostatistics, the school of public health and the campus,” said longtime colleague and friend Professor Nick Jewell. “He was an excellent applied statistician who contributed so much to many areas of epidemiology and environmental health. He was a gifted teacher, particularly to those who came to his classes without much of a mathematical background. He bled ‘blue and gold’ from the days when he sold football programs at Memorial Stadium (when he was 12) until he received the Berkeley Citation and beyond.”

Selvin was born on July 4, 1941, the eldest of three brothers. He attended Berkeley High School and then UC Riverside, where he graduated with a BA in mathematics in 1965. While at UC Riverside, he played on the varsity men’s basketball team; he went on to have a lifelong interest in sports. Selvin was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and, to a lesser extent, a San Francisco Giants fan.

After one year of graduate school at Iowa State University, Selvin returned to UC Berkeley, where he received a PhD in Biostatistics in 1970 under the direction of Jacob Yerushalmy. His dissertation was titled “A Biostatistical Investigation of Twins and Twin-Study Methodology.” Following graduation, Selvin spent two years working in the Birth Defects Institute of the New York State Department of Health in Albany, New York, before returning to UC Berkeley as a faculty member, where he remained for the rest of his career.

In addition to his early work on genetics and twins, Selvin applied statistics to many areas of epidemiology, including cancer incidence and mortality, rare-disease mapping and clustering, environmental exposure assessment, maternal weight gain in pregnancy, perinatal epidemiology (especially neural tube defects), and risk factors for childhood leukemia.

Selvin’s gift for making complicated statistical ideas simple was clear in the “Monty Hall Problem,” which he popularized in a series of letters to the editor of The American Statistician and which went on to be featured in many introductory probability and statistics classes and textbooks. Based on the game show Let’s Make a Deal, the puzzle goes like this: A contestant chooses one of three doors, one of which hides a prize. The host, Monty Hall, who knows where the prize is, then opens one of the other two doors to reveal nothing. Should the contestant stay with the original choice or switch to the remaining closed door? Selvin showed that switching wins two-thirds of the time, while staying gives a one in three chance of winning.

“It’s better to switch,” said UC Berkeley Professor of Biostatistics Alan Hubbard. While the answer to the problem seemed counterintuitive at the time, “it’s now a staple of teaching probability.”

“Steve was both my colleague and my teacher, and I really valued his practical take on statistics,” Hubbard said. “His popularization of the Monty Hall Problem shows his incredible skill at taking one deceptively simple problem and showing how it could separate a real understanding of probability from technical mathematical skill.”

Beyond UC Berkeley, Selvin also served as an adjunct professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan from 1990 to 1998 and as a professor of biostatistics at Johns Hopkins University while on sabbatical in 2005. He served as faculty in the Johns Hopkins Graduate Summer Institute of Epidemiology and Biostatistics from 2004 to 2018.

“Steve’s influence is everywhere in our school,” said Dean Michael C. Lu. “It lives in the strength of our biostatistics program. In the students he taught and mentored. In the books and ideas that continue to shape the field. And in the many colleagues who had the privilege of learning from him and working alongside him.”

Selvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, the sculptor Nancy Selvin; his daughter, Liz Selvin, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; grandchildren Benjamin and Eli; and son-in-law David Bradford Long.