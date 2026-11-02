 Skip to main content

Stool DNA sequencing test for childhood TB reveals potential new genetic targets for diagnosis

Diagnosing tuberculosis (TB), a life-threatening infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, in children is a unique challenge. They often have small amounts of the bacteria in their bodies and can’t cough up the sputum (commonly known as phlegm) that medical personnel normally test for the disease. Instead, they must be sedated, which is a barrier to diagnosis. Yet TB in children and adolescents accounts for an estimated 1.3 million new cases a year worldwide.

Testing stool, which is far easier to collect, is also a possible method of TB testing. But the standard stool test, called Xpert Ultra, is less sensitive than sputum tests and only catches half to three-quarters of cases of TB. It works by sequencing a handful of specific genes that are in TB DNA.

A new study led by Dr. Ashley Wolf, UC Berkeley School of Public Health professor of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology and Infectious Diseases and Immunity PhD graduate Dr. Carolina Agudelo, investigated whether a new, more advanced approach could do a better job of diagnosing TB in children from infancy through age 14. Working with collaborators in Uganda and at UCSF through the END Childhood TB consortium, the research team applied untargeted metagenomic sequencing to children’s stool samples, which means they read the full DNA in the samples rather than the smaller number of genes targeted in Xpert Ultra tests.

“Having an accurate stool test that is easier to perform is potentially going to enable more kids to get treated even if it’s not very sensitive,” said Wolf. “And so that’s why people have been focused on this stool test just because it’s more accessible.”

The research team found that their new approach did not improve detection. In a direct comparison, sequencing found fewer cases than Xpert Ultra (about 38% versus 54%). Wolf says the result likely reflects two limits: The method’s difficulty picking out scarce TB DNA among the trillions of gut microbes, and the fact that some children simply don’t shed enough bacteria in their stool for any test to find. Swallowed bacteria vary with how much disease is in the lungs, how a child swallows, and even the time of day a sample is taken.

Still, the study yielded a useful new research direction. Because the sequencing was untargeted, it revealed TB genes that current tests don’t look for and that may be easier to detect. Test developers could redesign their targets around these genes, including in newer CRISPR-based tests.

Sputum testing will always be more accurate, Wolf notes, but in many settings it isn’t feasible. Even a less sensitive test can get more children into treatment. Researchers are now exploring saliva-based tests as another easy-to-collect option.

Read the full paper here

Co-authors include Carolina Agudelo, Sarrah Rose Mikhail Leung, Lucas Teran, and Mark G. Young of UC Berkeley School of Public Health; Moses Nsereko, Aggrey Ainebyona, Alfred Andama, Jascent Nakafeero, Gertrude Nanyonga, Peter Wambi, and Eric Wobudeya of World Alliance for Lung and Intensive Care Medicine in Uganda; Robert Castro, Kevin Nolan, Midori Kato-Maeda, and Devan Jaganath of UCSF; Adithya Cattamanchi of UC Irvine

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health (grant numbers U01AI152087, R01HL139717, R21AI176295, R35GM147512). D. J. was supported by the National Institutes of Health (grant number K23HL153581). C. A. was supported by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) and the Hellman Foundation. M. G. Y. was supported by the Koret Foundation.

People of UCBPH found in this article include:

Stool DNA sequencing test for childhood TB reveals potential new genetic targets for diagnosis © 2026 by UC Berkeley School of Public Health is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Creative Commons Credit must be given to the creator Only noncommercial use is permitted No derivatives or adaptations are permitted
  • What is CC BY-NC-ND 4.0?

    CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

    Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International

    You are free to:
    • Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
    • The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.
    Under the following terms:
    • BY Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.
    • NC NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
    • ND NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
    • No additional restrictions — You may not apply legal terms or technological measures that legally restrict others from doing anything the license permits.
    Learn more:

More in category “Research Highlights”:

More than 10% of population in 33 nations live near oil or gas wells, potent sources of pollution

As technology drives up energy consumption, identifying populations living in proximity to oil and gas extraction will become increasingly important.
October 23, 2026

Reliable electricity linked with fewer patient deaths in low-resource healthcare facilities

Reliable electricity may be more than an infrastructure challenge for healthcare facilities in low-resource settings—it may be a matter of life and death.
September 22, 2026

New UC Berkeley study links deep-sleep loss to Alzheimer’s-related protein buildup

As tau builds up in our brains, non-REM brain waves necessary for memory formation become erratic.
September 21, 2026

Study: Treatments to prevent tuberculosis offer long-lasting protection

A new study directly compares how long tuberculosis preventive treatment remains effective across settings with very different levels of TB infection rates.
September 18, 2026
View all in category “Research Highlights”
©2026 UC Regents; all rights reserved