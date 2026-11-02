Stool DNA sequencing test for childhood TB reveals potential new genetic targets for diagnosis

Diagnosing tuberculosis (TB), a life-threatening infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, in children is a unique challenge. They often have small amounts of the bacteria in their bodies and can’t cough up the sputum (commonly known as phlegm) that medical personnel normally test for the disease. Instead, they must be sedated, which is a barrier to diagnosis. Yet TB in children and adolescents accounts for an estimated 1.3 million new cases a year worldwide.

Testing stool, which is far easier to collect, is also a possible method of TB testing. But the standard stool test, called Xpert Ultra, is less sensitive than sputum tests and only catches half to three-quarters of cases of TB. It works by sequencing a handful of specific genes that are in TB DNA.

A new study led by Dr. Ashley Wolf, UC Berkeley School of Public Health professor of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology and Infectious Diseases and Immunity PhD graduate Dr. Carolina Agudelo, investigated whether a new, more advanced approach could do a better job of diagnosing TB in children from infancy through age 14. Working with collaborators in Uganda and at UCSF through the END Childhood TB consortium, the research team applied untargeted metagenomic sequencing to children’s stool samples, which means they read the full DNA in the samples rather than the smaller number of genes targeted in Xpert Ultra tests.

“Having an accurate stool test that is easier to perform is potentially going to enable more kids to get treated even if it’s not very sensitive,” said Wolf. “And so that’s why people have been focused on this stool test just because it’s more accessible.”

The research team found that their new approach did not improve detection. In a direct comparison, sequencing found fewer cases than Xpert Ultra (about 38% versus 54%). Wolf says the result likely reflects two limits: The method’s difficulty picking out scarce TB DNA among the trillions of gut microbes, and the fact that some children simply don’t shed enough bacteria in their stool for any test to find. Swallowed bacteria vary with how much disease is in the lungs, how a child swallows, and even the time of day a sample is taken.

Still, the study yielded a useful new research direction. Because the sequencing was untargeted, it revealed TB genes that current tests don’t look for and that may be easier to detect. Test developers could redesign their targets around these genes, including in newer CRISPR-based tests.

Sputum testing will always be more accurate, Wolf notes, but in many settings it isn’t feasible. Even a less sensitive test can get more children into treatment. Researchers are now exploring saliva-based tests as another easy-to-collect option.