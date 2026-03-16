 Skip to main content

“Gainsharing” methods of payment can boost use of biosimilars, a less expensive cancer treatment

  • Published

The US faces high drug prices, especially for biologics, which are among the most expensive therapies available, accounting for 51% of drug expenditures in 2024.

There is a less-pricey alternative, biosimilar agents that are similar to generic drug versions of these biologic therapies. Yet the US has lagged behind other countries in the adoption of these alternatives, partially because of financial incentives for insurers and providers to prefer high-priced biologics that offer high rebates that boost the company’s bottom lines.

However, well-designed reimbursement methods can lead to rapid adoption of biosimilars and significant savings for purchasers and patients.

A new study led by UC Berkeley School of Public Health’s James C. Robinson, PhD, MPH, looks at mechanisms that could induce hospitals to make the switch to less expensive biosimilar treatment alternatives.

“Major biologics are losing patent protection in the coming five years,” says Robinson. “ This study shows how insurers and hospitals can accelerate the transition to less expensive biosimilars for these products, thereby moderating health care cost inflation while maintaining quality of care.”

The study’s findings suggest that “gainsharing” methods of payment, in which insurers and hospitals share the savings of using less expensive therapies like biosimilars, could boost their use, making the US health care system more efficient.

The paper is part of a series of studies on pricing and adoption for the most expensive specialty drugs and biologics in the US health care system.

Access the full paper here

Additional authors include Ari D. Kosorukov of UC Berkeley School of Public Health and Christopher M. Whaley of Brown University.

People of UCBPH found in this article include:

“Gainsharing” methods of payment can boost use of biosimilars, a less expensive cancer treatment © 2026 by UC Berkeley School of Public Health is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Creative Commons Credit must be given to the creator Only noncommercial use is permitted No derivatives or adaptations are permitted
  • What is CC BY-NC-ND 4.0?

    CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

    Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International

    You are free to:
    • Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
    • The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.
    Under the following terms:
    • BY Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.
    • NC NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
    • ND NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
    • No additional restrictions — You may not apply legal terms or technological measures that legally restrict others from doing anything the license permits.
    Learn more:

More in category “Research Highlights”:

Extreme risk protection order laws reduce firearm suicides

A new analysis shows that the passage of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) laws does reduce suicides by gun.
January 30, 2026

COVID-19 lockdowns in Nordic countries saved working-age men but not women

A new analysis is the first to look at how well greater restraint worked for men versus women in Nordic countries during the pandemic.
January 13, 2026

Hepatitis C, though easily treated, is ignored in many jails

Estimates of hepatitis C antibodies among people incarcerated in county jails range between 12% and 35% in the United States.
January 12, 2026

New research shows early childhood interventions have lasting positive effects

Researchers found that water, handwashing, sanitation, and nutrition interventions improved developmental outcomes at one and two years of age.
December 17, 2025
View all in category “Research Highlights”
©2026 UC Regents; all rights reserved