 Skip to main content

Laws to keep guns away from distressed individuals reduce suicides

“No evidence of switching to other methods”

  • 2 min. read ▪ Published

In 2023, more than half of all suicide deaths in the United States involved firearms. “Red flag” laws—also called Extreme Risk Protection Orders or ERPOs—are designed to reduce these deaths by authorizing temporary firearm removal from individuals deemed at high risk of harming themselves or others. ERPO laws had been implemented in 21 states and the District of Columbia as of February 2025.

But the laws’ effectiveness in preventing suicides was still unclear.

However, a new analysis led by UC Berkeley School of Public Health Research Professor of Health Policy and Management Timothy T. Brown, published today in JAMA Health Forum, shows that the passage of ERPO laws does reduce suicides by gun.

The researchers looked at data from four states that passed ERPO laws and eight that did not, and concluded that the laws reduced firearm suicides by a mean of 3.79 incidents per 100,000 population, with an estimated 675 suicides prevented across these four states between the year the law was passed and following year. Non-firearm suicide rates did not change. “We found no evidence of individuals switching to other methods of suicide once firearms were restricted,” said Dr. Brown.

“For years, policymakers have debated whether removing firearms from individuals in crisis truly prevents suicide deaths or simply shifts people toward other methods. Our findings provide rigorous evidence that ERPO laws can prevent firearm suicides without measurable increases in suicides by other means. With only 21 states currently having these protections, there is significant opportunity for other states to adopt similar legislation and save lives,” said paper co-author Yunyu Xiao, assistant professor of population health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine.

“I hope that policymakers will make arguments to implement this type of restriction [in other states]. It’s minimally intrusive and it definitely saves lives,” said Brown.

Co-author Mark S. Kaplan, professor emeritus of social welfare at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs agrees. “Resistance often comes from gun rights organizations and conservative lawmakers, who argue that such measures threaten Second Amendment rights. It’s time to prioritize community safety by adopting these vital protections,” he says.

Read the full paper here

Additional authors include Zhimeng Yan of Weill Cornell Medicine and Mark S. Kaplan of UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

People of UCBPH found in this article include:

Laws to keep guns away from distressed individuals reduce suicides © 2026 by UC Berkeley School of Public Health is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Creative Commons Credit must be given to the creator Only noncommercial use is permitted No derivatives or adaptations are permitted
  • What is CC BY-NC-ND 4.0?

    CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

    Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International

    You are free to:
    • Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
    • The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.
    Under the following terms:
    • BY Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.
    • NC NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
    • ND NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
    • No additional restrictions — You may not apply legal terms or technological measures that legally restrict others from doing anything the license permits.
    Learn more:

More in category “Research Highlights”:

COVID-19 lockdowns in Nordic countries saved working-age men but not women

A new analysis is the first to look at how well greater restraint worked for men versus women in Nordic countries during the pandemic.
January 13, 2026

Hepatitis C, though easily treated, is ignored in many jails

Estimates of hepatitis C antibodies among people incarcerated in county jails range between 12% and 35% in the United States.
January 12, 2026

New research shows early childhood interventions have lasting positive effects

Researchers found that water, handwashing, sanitation, and nutrition interventions improved developmental outcomes at one and two years of age.
December 17, 2025

Beyond biology: Why social context is the key for improving modern medicine

A new series in The Lancet is going beyond clinical diagnoses, tapping experts from the social sciences and humanities, as well as community members.
December 16, 2025
View all in category “Research Highlights”
©2026 UC Regents; all rights reserved