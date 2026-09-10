New oil and gas well construction may increase Valley fever risk

Construction projects can boost ambient air pollution levels for nearby neighborhoods. Projects involving demolition or moving dirt can spread large amounts of fine and coarse dust.

A new study from researchers at UC Berkeley School of Public Health and elsewhere shows that the development of new oil and gas wells in Central California’s Kern County was associated with an increased risk of Valley fever, a fungal lung infection caused by inhaling spores of the fungus Coccidioides immitis.

The fungus is found in the soil in arid regions of the southwestern United States, and it can be stirred up into the air along with dust by wind, construction, or other activities. The disease is on the rise in the southwestern United States, including California—which has seen record incidence in recent years, including an outbreak of cases possibly associated with an outdoor music festival near Bakersfield in 2024. Symptoms of Valley fever can include fever, cough, chest pain, fatigue, and skin rash. In some cases, the infection can be serious and even life-threatening.

The study found the odds of infection near new oil and gas wells were 11% higher for those who lived within five kilometers of the new construction. Lead author Lisa Couper, a postdoctoral researcher at UC Berkeley, said, “Our study identifies a previously unrecognized adverse health outcome of oil and gas development. It also identifies a novel source of exposure risk for individuals in surrounding communities.”

“We hope this research will guide decision-making surrounding energy development in California,” said Couper. “Further, we hope this research will support awareness of measures to minimize Valley fever risk, including wetting soil prior to disturbance to reduce dust, avoiding dusty areas when possible, and, when unavoidable, keeping windows closed and/or wearing a properly-fitting N95 respirator.”