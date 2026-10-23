More than 10% of population in 33 nations live near oil or gas wells, potent sources of pollution

More than 150 million people in 33 countries live within two miles of an oil or gas well, raising questions about potential health risks, according to new research from UC Berkeley Public Health.

The study, “Residential proximity to oil and gas development and socioeconomic conditions: A comparative analysis of 33 countries”, is the first large-scale, multi-country analysis of residential exposure to oil and gas extraction. The report was published online ahead of print in Environmental Research Letters.

“As emerging technologies drive up global energy consumption (e.g., cryptocurrency mining, data centers), identifying which populations live in residential proximity to oil and gas extraction will become increasingly important,” the authors wrote.

Lara Schwarz, a post-doctoral scholar at the school of public health and first author of the study, said the researchers combined two sets of geographic data—the Oil and Gas Infrastructure Mapping database with the Global Human Settlement Layer—to estimate residential proximity to oil and gas wells in 2024.

They linked these data with indicators of income and social deprivation to examine disparities in population proximity to oil and gas facilities. They also noted the copious evidence that has consistently associated living near such facilities with adverse population health outcomes, including birth defects, pregnancy complications, exacerbations of asthma, and premature death, among other issues.

The researchers found that residential proximity to oil and gas wells is highest in the Netherlands (38.4%), Canada (33.4%), and the U.S. (31.3%). Of the 33 countries studied, 15 had populations exposed to wells across borders, including 427,000 Mexican residents near U.S. wells and 185,000 U.S. residents living near wells outside national boundaries.

Schwarz, who is a member of the EQUIS Lab headed by assistant professor of environmental health sciences David J.X. Gonzalez, said the study is intended to provide a base of evidence for future epidemiological research to estimate the magnitude of health impacts of this global industry.