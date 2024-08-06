Susan Ivey takes reins of Public Health Institute

Health Research for Action (HRA), a UC Berkeley School of Public Health center that works to reduce health disparities, has named Dr. Susan L. Ivey, MPH ’95, as co-principal investigator.

Ivey, whose appointment began July 1, was previously an adjunct professor and director of research for Health Research for Action. She also teaches in the UCB-UCSF Joint Medical Program, a five-year program in which students earn both a medical degree and a master of science degree.

HRA uses participatory design, a process that invites the input of all project stakeholders, to conduct research evaluations and create clear health communications for community, healthcare, and government organizations. The center specializes in research on health and health care disparities with a key focus on Medicaid, low literacy, and populations that have low English proficiency.

Ivey will continue as HRA co-director of research, working with Dr. Winston Tseng, who was promoted to co-director from his previous role as associate director.

The appointments were announced by Dr. Linda Neuhauser, HRA’s co-founder and co-principal investigator.

“Health Research for Action has over 25 years of participatory research experience,” said Ivey. “I hope to continue the mission of our founders, Dr. Len Syme and Dr. Linda Neuhauser, as Linda and I work to grow our center’s research and communication work, while continuing to serve Berkeley Public Health’s vision of health equity and social justice.”