Berkeley Public Health Expert Talks to Morning Edition about California’s Public Health Director

Art Reingold, division head of epidemiology at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, talks to NPR’s Morning Editionabout the resignation of California’s top public health director and the state of public health in the state and nationally.

Dr. Sonia Angell’s resignation came shortly after the revelation that a technical issue caused an undercount of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state is putting a new team in place.

Listen on NPR