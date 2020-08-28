Assessing California Communities’ Experiences with Safety net Supports (ACCESS) Study

Exploring perceptions and use of the Earned Income Tax Credit and other safety net programs in California using a mixed-methods approach

Funder

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program on Equity-Focused Policy Research: Building Evidence on Income Supports for Low-Income Families with Young Children.

Researchers

Lia Fernald , PhD, MBA, Professor, University of California, Berkeley (PI)

Wendi Gosliner , DrPH, RD, Senior Researcher, Nutrition Policy Institute, University of California, Division of Agriculture & Natural Resources (Co-PI)

Rita Hamad , Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco (Co-PI)

Mekhala Hoskote and Elsa Esparza , Co-Project Managers

Timeframe

November 15, 2019 – October 2021

Summary

Our overarching goal is to promote equity by understanding the drivers of disparities in access to income support, particularly among urban and rural Latinx, African American, and white populations in California. We will conduct a mixed-methods, cross-sectional descriptive study in California. This study aims to capture levels of awareness, barriers to uptake, and the benefits of participation in the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other safety net programs among families with children in California. We will conduct interviewer-administered surveys with 530 families to understand take-up of the EITC and other safety net programs among families with young children (up to 8 years old) in California living in or near poverty, and to explore how enrollment in EITC overlaps with enrollment in other safety net programs. We plan to explore how safety net program participation varies by participant characteristics, such as health, mental health, discrimination, and other traits. Finally, we plan to explore how participants utilize EITC and other benefits to meet their families’ needs and what additional supports would help to alleviate financial challenges. Open-ended interview questions will explore participants’ experiences during the COVID pandemic as well as perceptions of and experiences with the EITC and other safety net programs.

Click here to take the survey.

Haga click aquí para realizar la encuesta.