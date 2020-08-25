Tue$day Top Tip$ for SPH Research – August 25, 2020

CEDA Call for Pilot Grants due October 1st

The UC Berkeley Center on the Economics and Demography of Aging (CEDA, https://www.populationsciences.berkeley.edu/ceda) is pleased to announce a new call for pilot research proposals for AY 2020-2021, with a submission deadline of October 1, 2020. CEDA continues its long-standing NIA-funded pilot grant program to support promising new research. We seek proposals in areas related to demography and economics of aging, especially those aligned with CEDA’s signature themes: Mortality measurement; Policy and behavioral determinants of adult health; Biodemography of aging; and Macro consequences of global aging. We also seek innovative aging-related behavioral and social research proposals regarding timely topics such as COVID-19, the Census, political demography related to the upcoming election, etc. We encourage you to review the research topics prioritized by CEDA’s funder, the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Division of Behavioral and Social Research, as per the report at: https://www.nia.nih.gov/sites/default/files/2020-02/2019-BSR-Review-Committee-Report-508.pdf. Please also note this clarification of NIH’s priorities for health economics research: https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-OD-16-025.html, and reach out if you would like to discuss the appropriateness of a potential topic. We prioritize applications that will likely lead to competitive extramural research proposals to NIA and other funders, but other highly innovative or high impact projects will be considered.

For this call for pilots: Submit by October 1, 2020 for fullest consideration. Funded proposals are generally in the range of $15,000-$30,000 direct costs (over one year), but larger and longer-term proposals will be considered if well justified. The timeline should anticipate a substantial portion of the work to be conducted between January and June 2021. To be eligible for this call, any human subjects work must have IRB approval or exemption determination by October 15, 2020, and the research should not require foreign site approval. (For projects requiring a longer lead time, we will issue another call this winter for pilots that will begin in summer 2021.)

Eligibility: Must have or be eligible for PI status at Berkeley, or if at another institution, be a CEDA member. Application Format and Process: Submit a 2-page proposal (plus rough budget): please read the guidelines for detailed instructions. Email the completed proposal to CEDA Manager Maria Hernandez (mt_hernandez@berkeley.edu). For preliminary feedback on your proposal idea please contact CEDA Director Will Dow (wdow@berkeley.edu) or Berkeley Population Center Executive Director Leora Lawton (llawton@berkeley.edu).

California Preterm Birth Initiative Pilot Awards: Call for Proposals

Due September 21, 2020

A part of our mission to reduce disparities in preterm birth rates and improve outcomes for babies who are born too soon is realized by funding innovative projects in prematurity research. Twice a year, in spring and fall, we accept applications through the UCSF Research Allocation Program (RAP) for Pilot Awards, up to $40,000 over one year. See our FAQs for more information. Must have a UCSF collaborator.

California Breast Cancer Research Program Opportunities

IDEA Awards and Translational Research Awards

October 22, 2020 – LOI Deadline

Applications for Innovative, Developmental and Exploratory Awards (IDEAs) and Translational Research Awards will be offered in the upcoming CBCRP Call for Applications.

IDEA awards are for projects that challenge existing paradigms, represent a new direction for the PI, and incorporate techniques and approaches not yet well represented in mainstream breast cancer research. We encourage researchers to attempt breakthroughs that, if successful, could be leveraged into more substantial funding. Both established researchers and new investigators are welcome to apply. Visit our Funding Opportunities pages for more information about Innovative, Developmental, and Exploratory Awards (IDEAs). Translational Research applications are invited that have the potential for major impact in the areas of prevention, detection, diagnosis or treatment of breast cancer; improved quality of life for survivors; reduction in the community and social burden caused by the disease in California; or advances in medical practices, health systems changes, health policies or environmental modifications. Visit our Funding Opportunities pages for more information about Translational Research Awards .



Letters of Intent application materials for both award types will be available through our SmartSimple application and grant management system beginning on September 1, 2020.

Conference Awards

November 5, 2020—Application and LOI Deadline

We are now offering two types of conference awards, both for up to $25,000.

The Standard Conference Award is open to all applicants who have the capacity to host an event. This award continues to support events that inform, stimulate ideas and foster research specific to breast cancer. The application deadline is November 5, 2019 and application materials will be available through our SmartSimple application and grant management system beginning on September 1, 2020. The new Community-Led Conference Award supports grassroots organizations that need more time or resources to develop and execute a successful event. Community-Led Conference Award applicants will submit a letter of intent prior to submitting a full application and the council will provide feedback that the applicant may use to prepare the application. The LOI deadline is November 5, 2020 and the application deadline is February 25, 2021. Detailed instructions and LOI submission materials are available now on the Community-Led Conference Award page .



Community Research Collaborative Awards

November 5, 2020 – Optional Pre-application Research Plan Deadline

March 4, 2021 – Application Deadline

Since 1997, our Community Research Collaboration (CRC) awards have funded community organizations — such as breast cancer advocacy organizations, community clinics and other organizations serving women with breast cancer — to work in teams with well-trained, experienced research scientists. Together, the teams decide which breast cancer questions are most important to them, determine how to study these questions, gather and interpret data, and communicate findings to other community members, scientists, and the public.

Visit our Funding Opportunities pages for more information

We offer technical assistance to potential applicants who want help with preparing the Community Research Collaboration (CRC) application. Visit www.cbcrp.org/funding-opportunities/crc/crc-guidance-and-assistance.html to learn about how to take advantage of our one-on-one technical assistance, the optional pre-application research plan review, and archived “How to Apply” webinars.

Application materials will be available through our SmartSimple application and grant management system beginning on September 1, 2020.

Global Equity Scholars Fellowship

Application deadline November 2, 2020

(US postdocs and doctorate students work at least 10 months at LMIC institution)

The application cycle for the 2021-2022 GHES is now open!

UC Berkeley training sites are in India, Ecuador, Nepal, Nicaragua and Tanzania.

The GHES is a mentored fellowship for postdoctoral researchers, advanced PhD and professional school students from the US and from low-and-middle income countries (LMIC). This NIH Fogarty funded program provides the US fellows:

research mentorship from US and LMIC principal investigators

12-month salary/stipend (August 2021 to July 2022)

health insurance

travel budget

a modest research budget

GHES fellows must spend 10 to 11 months at one of the 44 GHES LMIC collaborating sites. The research topics include HIV/STI, tuberculosis, air pollution, climate change, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, zoonotic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. The eligibility and application details are available at our website: http://ghes.berkeley.edu

For inquiries, please contact the program María Teresa Hernández at maria.hernandez@berkeley.edu

CITRIS Seed Funding Opportunity

September 10th Deadline

https://citris-uc.org/core-seed-funding/

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute create information technology solutions for society’s most pressing challenges. Established in 2001, the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) leverages the interdisciplinary research strengths of multiple UC campuses to advance the University of California’s mission and the innovative spirit of California. The institute was created to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of cutting-edge applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries.

We invite Principal Investigators at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Davis Health, UC Merced, and UC Santa Cruz campuses to apply for seed funding that furthers CITRIS and the Banatao Institute research initiatives, strengthens connections among UC campuses, and catalyzes early-stage research that can lead to external funding.

UCGHI’s GloCal Health Fellowship

UCGHI’s GloCal Health Fellowship provides aspiring global health researchers with outstanding interdisciplinary education and training in innovative research designed to improve health for populations around the world.

Now accepting applications for its 2021-22 program, GloCal is recruiting individuals interested in HIV research, non-HIV-related mental health research and other global health priority research areas such as women’s health, planetary health and non-communicable diseases. The fellowship is designed for: US doctoral students, professional students and postdoctoral fellows, as well as foreign postdoctoral fellows from affiliated international sites in low- and middle-income countries.

A 12-month mentored research fellowship, GloCal Health Fellowship has four principal components:

Research project – 12 months, at 1 of 20 international partner sites

Mentorship – a strong, interdisciplinary mentored research experience

Global health education – online or onsite courses

Career development – to attain short-term goals and transition to the next stage

Fellowships begin in July 2021 and provide:

12 consecutive months stipend support

Health insurance (for U.S. trainees)

Modest research funding ($15,000)

Travel costs to and from international field site

Support for online courses

A week-long orientation at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Washington, DC.

Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fogarty International Center (FIC) and UCGHI, the GloCal Health Fellowship supports awarded fellows from all 10 UC campuses as well as 20 affiliated international sites across 17 countries.

Interested applicants are encouraged to explore past GloCal Research and learn about the application process.

The deadline to apply is November 2, 2020.

For questions, please contact Kimberly Bale.