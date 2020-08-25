Tue$day Top Tip$ for SPH Research – August 25, 2020
NIH Strategic Plan
NIH Strategic Plan for COVID-19 available here.
SPH webpage featuring COVID19 related research efforts
https://publichealth.berkeley.edu/covid-19/research/
Lists of COVID-19 Related Research Funding Opportunities
- Edge For Scholars Compilation of funding opportunities: https://edgeforscholars.org/covid-19-funding-updates/
- Funding Opportunities related to COVID19 on the VCRO website: https://vcresearch.berkeley.edu/funding-opportunities/COVID-19
- Coronavirus news, funding and resources for global health researchers compiled by Fogarty
- Innovative Genomics Institute is tracking funding opportunities here.
- Center for Emerging and Neglected Diseases has a list of current funding sources here.
- List of Resources and Information related to COVID19 compiled by Public Health Awakened and The Spirit of 1848
- Public Health Awakened (www.publichealthawakened.com), in collaboration with The Spirit of 1848 (www.spiritof1848.org), are crowdsourcing this database to inform a public health response to COVID19 that centers equity, racial justice, collective care, and community and power building. The organizations are both national public health groups that center social justice, health equity, and action in their work. Their members represent the broad field of public health.
The SPH Brown Bag series starts on Tuesday, September 8th. This is a great way to learn about the wide array of research that is ongoing at the School. Please join us on Zoom.
Tuesday, September 8th, 11:40am
Sadie Costello, PhD, MPH
The other essential workers: Implementation and impact of COVID-19 prevention measures on the physical and emotional well being of unionized grocery store workers
https://berkeley.zoom.us/j/92233569268
Dr. Costello will be presenting preliminary results from a survey of over 1000 grocery store workers in California during June and July 2020. The survey resulted from a collaborative effort between UCSF, LOHP, UFCW (union), and UC Berkeley researchers. Costello is an occupational and environmental epidemiologist in Environmental Health Sciences with expertise in identifying biases and conducting exposure-response analyses in large occupational cohorts.
NOTE: All participants and hosts are now required to sign into a Zoom account prior to joining meetings hosted by UC Berkeley. See “How to sign into your UC Berkeley Zoom account” (https://berkeley.service-now.com/kb?id=kb_article_view&sysparm_article=KB0013718) for how to sign in.
Participants who are not eligible for a UC Berkeley-provided Zoom account can use a Zoom account provided by their institution, can create a free, consumer Zoom account (at https://zoom.us/freesignup/), or can dial in via the phone.
Tentative schedule for the semester below:
CEDA Call for Pilot Grants due October 1st
The UC Berkeley Center on the Economics and Demography of Aging (CEDA, https://www.populationsciences.berkeley.edu/ceda) is pleased to announce a new call for pilot research proposals for AY 2020-2021, with a submission deadline of October 1, 2020. CEDA continues its long-standing NIA-funded pilot grant program to support promising new research. We seek proposals in areas related to demography and economics of aging, especially those aligned with CEDA’s signature themes: Mortality measurement; Policy and behavioral determinants of adult health; Biodemography of aging; and Macro consequences of global aging. We also seek innovative aging-related behavioral and social research proposals regarding timely topics such as COVID-19, the Census, political demography related to the upcoming election, etc. We encourage you to review the research topics prioritized by CEDA’s funder, the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Division of Behavioral and Social Research, as per the report at: https://www.nia.nih.gov/sites/default/files/2020-02/2019-BSR-Review-Committee-Report-508.pdf. Please also note this clarification of NIH’s priorities for health economics research: https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-OD-16-025.html, and reach out if you would like to discuss the appropriateness of a potential topic. We prioritize applications that will likely lead to competitive extramural research proposals to NIA and other funders, but other highly innovative or high impact projects will be considered.
For this call for pilots: Submit by October 1, 2020 for fullest consideration. Funded proposals are generally in the range of $15,000-$30,000 direct costs (over one year), but larger and longer-term proposals will be considered if well justified. The timeline should anticipate a substantial portion of the work to be conducted between January and June 2021. To be eligible for this call, any human subjects work must have IRB approval or exemption determination by October 15, 2020, and the research should not require foreign site approval. (For projects requiring a longer lead time, we will issue another call this winter for pilots that will begin in summer 2021.)
Eligibility: Must have or be eligible for PI status at Berkeley, or if at another institution, be a CEDA member. Application Format and Process: Submit a 2-page proposal (plus rough budget): please read the guidelines for detailed instructions. Email the completed proposal to CEDA Manager Maria Hernandez (mt_hernandez@berkeley.edu). For preliminary feedback on your proposal idea please contact CEDA Director Will Dow (wdow@berkeley.edu) or Berkeley Population Center Executive Director Leora Lawton (llawton@berkeley.edu).
California Preterm Birth Initiative Pilot Awards: Call for Proposals
Due September 21, 2020
A part of our mission to reduce disparities in preterm birth rates and improve outcomes for babies who are born too soon is realized by funding innovative projects in prematurity research. Twice a year, in spring and fall, we accept applications through the UCSF Research Allocation Program (RAP) for Pilot Awards, up to $40,000 over one year. See our FAQs for more information. Must have a UCSF collaborator.
California Breast Cancer Research Program Opportunities
IDEA Awards and Translational Research Awards
October 22, 2020 – LOI Deadline
Applications for Innovative, Developmental and Exploratory Awards (IDEAs) and Translational Research Awards will be offered in the upcoming CBCRP Call for Applications.
- IDEA awards are for projects that challenge existing paradigms, represent a new direction for the PI, and incorporate techniques and approaches not yet well represented in mainstream breast cancer research. We encourage researchers to attempt breakthroughs that, if successful, could be leveraged into more substantial funding. Both established researchers and new investigators are welcome to apply.
- Translational Research applications are invited that have the potential for major impact in the areas of prevention, detection, diagnosis or treatment of breast cancer; improved quality of life for survivors; reduction in the community and social burden caused by the disease in California; or advances in medical practices, health systems changes, health policies or environmental modifications.
Letters of Intent application materials for both award types will be available through our SmartSimple application and grant management system beginning on September 1, 2020.
Conference Awards
November 5, 2020—Application and LOI Deadline
We are now offering two types of conference awards, both for up to $25,000.
- The Standard Conference Award is open to all applicants who have the capacity to host an event. This award continues to support events that inform, stimulate ideas and foster research specific to breast cancer. The application deadline is November 5, 2019 and application materials will be available through our SmartSimple application and grant management system beginning on September 1, 2020.
- The new Community-Led Conference Award supports grassroots organizations that need more time or resources to develop and execute a successful event. Community-Led Conference Award applicants will submit a letter of intent prior to submitting a full application and the council will provide feedback that the applicant may use to prepare the application. The LOI deadline is November 5, 2020 and the application deadline is February 25, 2021. Detailed instructions and LOI submission materials are available now on the Community-Led Conference Award page.
Community Research Collaborative Awards
November 5, 2020 – Optional Pre-application Research Plan Deadline
March 4, 2021 – Application Deadline
Since 1997, our Community Research Collaboration (CRC) awards have funded community organizations — such as breast cancer advocacy organizations, community clinics and other organizations serving women with breast cancer — to work in teams with well-trained, experienced research scientists. Together, the teams decide which breast cancer questions are most important to them, determine how to study these questions, gather and interpret data, and communicate findings to other community members, scientists, and the public.
Visit our Funding Opportunities pages for more information
We offer technical assistance to potential applicants who want help with preparing the Community Research Collaboration (CRC) application. Visit www.cbcrp.org/funding-opportunities/crc/crc-guidance-and-assistance.html to learn about how to take advantage of our one-on-one technical assistance, the optional pre-application research plan review, and archived “How to Apply” webinars.
Application materials will be available through our SmartSimple application and grant management system beginning on September 1, 2020.
Global Equity Scholars Fellowship
Application deadline November 2, 2020
(US postdocs and doctorate students work at least 10 months at LMIC institution)
The application cycle for the 2021-2022 GHES is now open!
UC Berkeley training sites are in India, Ecuador, Nepal, Nicaragua and Tanzania.
The GHES is a mentored fellowship for postdoctoral researchers, advanced PhD and professional school students from the US and from low-and-middle income countries (LMIC). This NIH Fogarty funded program provides the US fellows:
- research mentorship from US and LMIC principal investigators
- 12-month salary/stipend (August 2021 to July 2022)
- health insurance
- travel budget
- a modest research budget
GHES fellows must spend 10 to 11 months at one of the 44 GHES LMIC collaborating sites. The research topics include HIV/STI, tuberculosis, air pollution, climate change, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, zoonotic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. The eligibility and application details are available at our website: http://ghes.berkeley.edu
For inquiries, please contact the program María Teresa Hernández at maria.hernandez@berkeley.edu
CITRIS Seed Funding Opportunity
September 10th Deadline
https://citris-uc.org/core-seed-funding/
CITRIS and the Banatao Institute create information technology solutions for society’s most pressing challenges. Established in 2001, the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) leverages the interdisciplinary research strengths of multiple UC campuses to advance the University of California’s mission and the innovative spirit of California. The institute was created to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of cutting-edge applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries.
We invite Principal Investigators at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Davis Health, UC Merced, and UC Santa Cruz campuses to apply for seed funding that furthers CITRIS and the Banatao Institute research initiatives, strengthens connections among UC campuses, and catalyzes early-stage research that can lead to external funding.
UCGHI’s GloCal Health Fellowship
UCGHI’s GloCal Health Fellowship provides aspiring global health researchers with outstanding interdisciplinary education and training in innovative research designed to improve health for populations around the world.
Now accepting applications for its 2021-22 program, GloCal is recruiting individuals interested in HIV research, non-HIV-related mental health research and other global health priority research areas such as women’s health, planetary health and non-communicable diseases. The fellowship is designed for: US doctoral students, professional students and postdoctoral fellows, as well as foreign postdoctoral fellows from affiliated international sites in low- and middle-income countries.
A 12-month mentored research fellowship, GloCal Health Fellowship has four principal components:
- Research project – 12 months, at 1 of 20 international partner sites
- Mentorship – a strong, interdisciplinary mentored research experience
- Global health education – online or onsite courses
- Career development – to attain short-term goals and transition to the next stage
Fellowships begin in July 2021 and provide:
- 12 consecutive months stipend support
- Health insurance (for U.S. trainees)
- Modest research funding ($15,000)
- Travel costs to and from international field site
- Support for online courses
- A week-long orientation at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Washington, DC.
Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fogarty International Center (FIC) and UCGHI, the GloCal Health Fellowship supports awarded fellows from all 10 UC campuses as well as 20 affiliated international sites across 17 countries.
Interested applicants are encouraged to explore past GloCal Research and learn about the application process.
The deadline to apply is November 2, 2020.
For questions, please contact Kimberly Bale.
Johnson & Johnson Women in STEM²D Scholars Program
Sponsor deadline: October 15, 2020
VCR deadline: September 15, 2020
https://www.jnj.com/wistem2d-university-scholars
Limit: UC Berkeley may submit up to six nominations, one applicant per discipline.
Summary: The award aims to fuel the development of female leaders and feed the talent pipeline by sponsoring women at critical points in their research careers, in each of the STEM²D disciplines. Award recipients will gain access to ongoing funding over the course of 3 years, along with mentorship from STEM²D professionals.
Award: $150,000, intended to fund research consumables and the salary or hourly wage of lab personnel to be used by the recipient in support of her research project. It is not to be used to pay the recipient’s salary or any indirect or overhead costs of the university or academic institute, including fringe benefits or indirect costs for any lab personnel providing assistance to the recipient.
Eligibility: Applicants must be a female non-tenured Associate or Assistant Professor / Lecturer or Senior Lecturer working in the field(s) of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing and Design.
You may nominate one candidate for each of the following disciplines.
- Science
- Technology
- Engineering
- Math
- Manufacturing
- Design
For each candidate (one for science, one for technology, etc.), please email the following materials to ltdsubs@berkeley.edu by 9:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. You may work with the nominees to assemble this information.
- College/School nomination letter addressed to Johnson & Johnson, clearly indicating the discipline and the rationale for supporting the Scholar, including but not limited to, future expectations of the scholar as a researcher and teacher, impacts of planned research, and prior achievements.
- One page summary of the candidate’s proposed area of research (up to one additional page for references and/or images).
- Brief outline of the proposed budget.
- Candidate’s CV (up to three pages) including a list of publications, presentations, abstracts, current financial support already obtained, other folio work, and contact information for two references who will provide non-confidential letters of recommendation.
VCRO will coordinate a selection of the final nominee for each category and will notify them to complete the application process by October 15, 2020.
NIAMS Rheumatic Diseases Research Resource-based Centers
(P30 – Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/rfa-files/RFA-AR-21-002.html
Limit: UC Berkeley may submit only one application.
Please let Lauren know if this opportunity is of interest to you:
Summary: The Resource-based Centers will provide critical research infrastructure, shared facilities, services, and/or resources to groups of investigators conducting research on rheumatic diseases, enabling them to conduct their independently-funded individual and/or collaborative research projects more efficiently and/or more effectively, with the broad overall goal of accelerating, enriching, and enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing basic, translational, and clinical research and promoting new research within the NIAMS mission.
Budget: limited to $500,000 direct costs per year.
NIH Deadline: October 6, 2020
NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is accepting applications for Shared Personal Protective Equipment Resources for COVID-19 Related Vaccine and Treatment Clinical Trials and Clinical Studies (S10).
Potential applicants should review the full solicitation and eligibility criteria at https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-20-256.html.
Limit: There is no restriction on the number of applications an institution can submit each year provided the applications are scientifically distinct.
Eligibility is limited to recipients conducting COVID-related clinical research and clinical studies supported by NIAID’s emergency appropriation provided by “The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020” and “The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act”.
Summary: The purpose of this opportunity is to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to directly support the needs of the NIAID’s vaccine and treatment clinical trials for COVID-19. This program will ensure that adequate protective equipment is available and distributed across clinical sites to directly assist in safely carrying out the clinical activities and direct interactions with the patients participating in clinical trials and clinical studies.
Budget: Application budgets are not limited but need to reflect the actual needs of the proposed project.
Campus Process: Principal investigators who plan to apply must send a brief notification of intent to ltdsubs@berkeley.edu. VCRO will inform principal investigators whether or not similar requests were identified and initiate a selection process if needed.
The notification of intent message should include the following:
- Name of the funding opportunity
- Name of the lead PI
- Name of the campus department/ORU submitting the application
- A brief explanation for a lay audience (less than 300 words) of the research that the PPE will support.
Application Deadlines
- August 26, 2020 by 9:00 am: First review of notifications of intent by VCRO
- NOIs accepted on a rolling basis thereafter
- through 2021*: NIH accepting applications on a rolling basis
- June 21, 2021: Final review of NOIs by VCRO
- July 8, 2021: NIH program expires
Please direct questions to ltdsubs@berkeley.edu.
NLM Information Resource Grants to Reduce Health Disparities (G08 Clinical Trial Not Allowed). Due Oct 23, 2020
https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-20-283.html
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) solicits resource grant applications for projects that will bring useful, usable health information to health disparity populations and their health care providers. Access to useful, usable, understandable health information is an important factor when making health decisions. Proposed projects should exploit the capabilities of computer and information technology and health sciences libraries to bring health-related information to consumers and their health care providers.
Because this FOA focuses on providing health information to health disparity populations, institutions with demonstrated commitment to the needs of health disparity communities (including Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCU), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI)) are encouraged to apply.
Future Funding Opportunity: USAID Posts Request for Information regarding “WASH and Learning”
The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Center for Water Security, Sanitation and Hygiene in the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security issued a request for information (RFI) for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Research and Learning. Responses to the RFI will inform future WASH efforts and funding opportunities at the Center. Responses to the RFI should address both implementation research and its use by decision-makers and development partners. The RFI includes the following technical focus areas related to implementation research:
- On-site Sanitation Services and Hygiene;
- Sustainable Rural Water Resources and Services;
- Urban WASH Services and Policy Environment; and
- WASH Sector Finance.
Additional information on the required components and technical areas can be found in the full solicitation. Research and learning institutions with strong relationships with developing country partners and unique technical capabilities are especially encouraged to make RFI submissions. Responses are due September 3, 2020 at 12:00pm ET to Kelly Miskowski (kmiskowski@usaid.gov). The full RFI can be found on www.grants.gov under opportunity number “RFI-WASH-2020”. https://govtribe.com/opportunity/federal-grant-opportunity/wash-research-and-learning-rfi-rfiwash2020
The National Institutes of Health is hosting a Multimorbidity Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOAs) Technical Assistance Webinar
September 1, 2020 from 12:30–2:00 p.m. ET.
This pre-application technical assistance webinar will provide an overview of the two NIH Multimorbidity FOAs listed below. These FOAs are soliciting innovative research to better understand, measure, and intervene on multimorbidity, or multiple chronic conditions.
- PAR-20-179: Advancing Research To Develop Improved Measures and Methods for Understanding Multimorbidity (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
- PAR-20-180: Identifying Innovative Mechanisms or Interventions That Target Multimorbidity and Its Consequences (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
We highly encourage prospective applicants to submit general questions in advance by emailing prevention@nih.gov.
Participation in the webinar is not a prerequisite to applying. A recording of this webinar and the slides will be available approximately 1 week after the session. Prospective applicants who are unable to participate in the webinar are encouraged to view the video, presentation slides, and frequently asked questions. All of these materials will be posted on the Office of Disease Prevention website after the event. If you have questions about the webinar, email prevention@nih.gov. Register for webinar here.
RESolution of InflammaTion in EnvirOnmentally Related diseasE (RESTORE)
(R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/rfa-files/RFA-ES-20-013.html
Due February 11, 2021
The purpose of the RESTORE program is to advance understanding of the role of inflammation resolution pathways at the cellular and molecular level and how exposure to environmental pollutants interferes with these pathways resulting in exposure-induced chronic systemic inflammation and ultimately chronic disease conditions. The initial phase of this program is focused on understanding how chronic exposure to air pollution interferes with resolution of inflammation in pulmonary, cardiovascular, and metabolic systems and diseases.
Intervention Research to Improve Native American Health
(R01)
https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-20-238.html
Due May 17, 2021
The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to support research on interventions to improve health in Native American (NA) populations. This includes 1) etiologic research, where there is a significant gap in knowledge, that will directly inform intervention development or adaptations, 2) research that develops, adapts, or tests the efficacy or effectiveness of health promotion and disease prevention interventions, 3) research that tests culturally informed treatment or recovery interventions and 4) where a sufficient body of knowledge on intervention efficacy exists, research on dissemination and implementation that develops and tests strategies to overcome barriers to the adoption, integration, scale-up, and sustainability of effective interventions. Existing data suggest that significant acute and chronic disease inequities exist for NA populations. Concurrently, NA populations experience unique sociopolitical, historical, and environmental stressors and risks that may exacerbate health conditions and/or impact the effectiveness of existing solutions to address the conditions. They also possess unique strengths and resiliencies that can mitigate stressors or inform intervention strategies. Through this initiative, intervention and related research is sought to build upon community knowledge, resources, and resilience to test science-based, culturally appropriate solutions to reduce morbidity and mortality through identification and remediation of precursors to diseases and disorders and through culturally informed treatment. Interventions should be designed with a consideration for sustainability within the communities where they are tested, and have the flexibility to be readily adapted, disseminated, and scaled up to other communities where culturally appropriate. For the purposes of this FOA, Native Americans include the following populations: Alaska Natives, American Indians (whose ancestral lands fall at least partially within the U.S. mainland border), and Native Hawaiians. The term ‘Native Hawaiian’ means any individual any of whose ancestors were natives, prior to 1778, of the area which now comprises the State of Hawaii.
NIAID New Innovators Awards
(DP2 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-20-259.html
Due November 2, 2020
The NIAID New Innovator Award supports a postdoctoral or newly independent Early Stage Investigator of exceptional creativity who proposes novel, original and insightful research concepts with the potential to produce a major impact, test scientific paradigms, or advance key concepts on broad, important problems in biomedical research of priority to NIAID. Applications proposing unexpected convergence of disciplines, new scientific directions, or the use of novel methodologies are encouraged. Applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds and in any topic relevant to the mission of NIAID are welcome.
How has COVID19 has impacted foundation funding?:
Link: https://www.devex.com/news/how-will-covid-19-impact-foundation-grants-96835
Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study: Fellowships due September 10
Radcliffe fellows are exceptional scientists, writers, scholars, public intellectuals, practitioners, and artists whose work is making a difference in their professional fields and in the larger world. More information here.
Fellows receive a stipend of $78,000 plus an additional $5,000 to cover project expenses. Single-semester fellows receive a $39,000 stipend plus an additional $2,500 to cover project expenses.
Based in Radcliffe Yard—a sanctuary in the heart of Harvard University—fellows join a uniquely interdisciplinary and creative community. A fellowship at Radcliffe is an opportunity to step away from usual routines and dive deeply into a project. With access to Harvard’s unparalleled resources, Radcliffe fellows develop new tools and methods, challenge artistic and scholarly conventions, and illuminate our past and our present.
Applications in humanities, social sciences, and creative arts are due by September 10, 2020, and applications in science, engineering, and mathematics are due by October 1, 2020. For more information: fellowships@radcliffe.harvard.edu.
March of Dimes 2020 COVID19 Fund
Due: September 4, 2020
Funding: $100,000 – $125,000
Project period: 12 months
More information here.
Purpose: To support translational and actionable science leading directly to improved diagnosis, treatment, and ultimately prevention for mothers and infants in a pandemic climate. They invite health professionals, health researchers, epidemiologists, and social scientists with doctoral or terminal academic degrees with a faculty appointment or equivalent at academic universities, hospitals and research institutions; small businesses or startup companies in biotech and/or pharmaceuticals, committed to research in the area of maternal and child health are welcome to apply.
Two areas of focus include:
- Clinical characteristics: Includes studies that examine clinical and socio-demographic predictors of perinatal health outcomes and treatments associated with COVID-19 for the mom-baby dyad. Predictability may include the role of the placenta in pregnancy outcomes in women who are infected and/or use of a ventilator in treating COVID-19.
- Maternal Immunity and Neonatal Health: Includes studies examining the role of antibody testing in birth planning and postpartum care, sustainability of antibodies/immunity in mom-baby dyad, the viability of passive immunity through breastmilk, and mom-to-baby contact.
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation: Equitable Parks and Green Spaces in Small and Midsize Cities: Planning Grant
Due September 9, 2020
More information here.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) seeks an organization (or up to three collaborating organizations) to plan an initiative, which, by influencing policy and systems change, rectifies the inequitable distribution of parks and green spaces in low-income communities and communities of color in urban regions, including small and midsize cities (pop. 50,000–500,000). This work will build on the Foundation’s several years of field learning. They are seeking applicants that have experience, expertise, and missions related to elevating equity in decisions, plans, and programs that affect the community conditions in which low income people and people of color live. This includes organizations with experience in community power building, community-led planning and programming, and community-driven decision-making.
Sorenson Impact Foundation Request for Proposals
https://sorensonimpactfoundation.org/grant-rfp/
The Sorenson Impact Foundation (SIF) is inviting potential grant recipients to propose solutions that can contribute to a more equitable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. SIF is specifically targeting solutions that enable recovery through developing and growing businesses as well as the communities they’re in to equitably rebuild coming out of the current social, health and economic crisis. We are seeking proposals across the following three focus areas:
- Equitable Access to Wealth Creation Through Entrepreneurship: Solutions that enable and empower successful entrepreneurship for underserved or underrepresented communities such as people of color, women and entrepreneurs in rural areas.
- Democratized Access to Capital and Community Investment: Solutions that enable more equitable access to capital for entrepreneurs in underserved or underrepresented communities. This focus area includes empowering and expanding community investment activity.
- Workforce Development: Solutions to help communities develop the skills and training required for the jobs of the future in a post-pandemic world.
National Prenatal to 3 Research to Policy Summit: Building a State Policy Roadmap to Strengthen the Earliest Years
Tuesday, September 15th, 11am-2pm Central (9am-Noon Pacific)
All early childhood stakeholders, including policy leaders, advocates, researchers, and funders from across the country are invited to join the virtual National Prenatal-to-3 Research to Policy Summit on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The Summit is presented by the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center at The University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs.
For more information and to register for this free virtual event:
The Comms team has created a new intake form for faculty and researchers to complete to get the word out about new publications, new grants and other research news and highlights.
The link is:
Research News Intake – Service Desk
The form asks for some basic information and a short summary of the research news item. The Comms team will then review the information and reach out to you with any clarifying questions.
The information you provide about new publications, grants and news will then appear on the SPH website under the News section and also on your web page on the SPH website.
Please start using these new forms and let Matt MacNeil (mattmacneil@berkeley.edu) know if you have any questions.
Talent Bank Resource for UC Berkeley SPH employees
SPH has a “talent bank” process through which UC Berkeley researchers/staff looking for part-time temporary work can be “matched” with investigators who are looking for part-time temporary researchers/research assistants.
For current SPH researchers/staff looking for temporary part-time work:
Please add your information to the Google sheet. Lauren will forward people to the Google sheet if they are looking for temporary research help.
If you are not comfortable adding your information to the google sheet, please contact me at lhg@berkeley.edu and send me a short bio of your skills and experience, your job title, the type of research work you are looking for, %FTE and dates you have available.
You can also regularly check the Project Help Needed google sheet here. When investigators have a need for part time, temporary research help, they will post their projects here.
For investigators in need of part-time, temporary research help:
Please add your information to the Google sheet including: a short description of the project(s), the skills needed and timeline for those skills and any other relevant information.
Please let me know if you have any questions. This is open to UC Berkeley SPH researchers/staff.
Grant Matchmaker
Grant Matchmaker: NIH has a tool to find program officers and similar grants to see who you should speak with at NIH about your idea, and to find similar grants, either by content or method. To do this, visit the Matchmaker site (in Project Reporter):
https://projectreporter.nih.gov/reporter_matchmaker.cfm?source=RPCO&new=1.
Copy/paste your abstract or Specific Aims into the menu window. It’ll return up to 500 funded grants, with descriptions and the program official.
Searching Federal databases for funded projects:
Federal Reporter: https://federalreporter.nih.gov/
A valuable tool which you might be familiar with is Federal RePORTER, which expands the NIH RePORTER concept to support searching over 800,000 projects across 17 Federal research agencies, with trans-agency data updated annually. Federal RePORTER recently received an update to introduce some new functions and additional agency data. For more information, please see this NIH blog: https://nexus.od.nih.gov/all/2017/06/06/federal-reporter-2/
Proposal writing resources:
Berkeley Research Development Office on campus has great resources on their website:
- https://vcresearch.berkeley.edu/brdo/proposal-resources
- https://www.niaid.nih.gov/grants-contracts/apply-grant
Grant Information on UC Berkeley School of Public Health library website:
There is some helpful information on the SPH library website about grant funding opportunities and ways to search for both funded research and funding opportunities. http://guides.lib.berkeley.edu/publichealth/grants
- Foundation Directory: Information on non-profit funding sources — timely, comprehensive information on grant providers. Includes U.S. foundations, corporate giving programs, and public charities, plus a growing number of non-U.S. sources. Also includes a keyword-searchable database of recently filed IRS Forms 990 and 990-PF.
- Pivot: Directory of available academic funds, grants, fellowships, awards and other types of funding throughout the world. Includes sponsors from the public and private sector; local, state and national governments; and societies and corporations.