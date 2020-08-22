Research Resources
This page includes critical information about research resources including listings of funding opportunities; grant writing workshop recordings and materials; documents describing the internal and external peer review processes at SPH; and campus links.
Tue$day Top Tip$ for SPH Research
Tuesday Top Tips includes a summary of current federal, state, UC-specific and foundation funding opportunities relevant to SPH faculty and researchers as well as announcements about current research administration topics of interest.
Grant Writing Resources
- Writing resources for faculty and researchers
- Grant writing workshop materials/recordings including list of NIH funded grants over past 10 years
- Specific Aims Review – SPH has a process for PIs to request specific aims review by other SPH faculty. The process document can be found here.
- External grant review – SPH has a process PIs to request external review of grants. The process document can be found here.
- Grants Repository: Examples of funded proposals (R01, R21, R34, P01, DP2, RWJF); if you would like to provide us with new examples of funded projects or would like access to the repository, contact Lauren Goldstein at lhg@berkeley.edu (access by request only).
- Budget Guidance:
- Proposal budget basics on the SPO website can be accessed here.
- Cost Share Guidance: If you would like guidance on how to include cost share in your proposal, see here and contact Lauren Goldstein for access to a SPH-specific policy document.
- K01 Budget Guidance: If you would like guidance on how to budget for a K01 proposal, please contact Lauren Goldstein for access to a SPH-specific K01 guidance document.
Proposal Development
“Proposal Development Process from Beginning to End: Quick Guide to Campus Research Administration Resources.”
This is a quick guide to the grant process at SPH from start to finish including important campus links.
Research Updates
Recent Research Updates from Associate Dean for Research