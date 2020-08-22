Info for

Give now

COVID-19 Events

Berkeley Public Health Responds to COVID-19

Berkeley Public Health and the Frontline of Research on Racism and Public Health »

Research Resources

This page includes critical information about research resources including listings of funding opportunities; grant writing workshop recordings and materials; documents describing the internal and external peer review processes at SPH; and campus links.

Tue$day Top Tip$ for SPH Research

Tuesday Top Tips includes a summary of current federal, state, UC-specific and foundation funding opportunities relevant to SPH faculty and researchers as well as announcements about current research administration topics of interest.

Tuesday Top Tips Directory

Grant Writing Resources

  • Writing resources for faculty and researchers
  • Grant writing workshop materials/recordings including list of NIH funded grants over past 10 years
  • Specific Aims Review – SPH has a process for PIs to request specific aims review by other SPH faculty. The process document can be found here.
  • External grant review – SPH has a process PIs to request external review of grants. The process document can be found here.
  • Grants Repository: Examples of funded proposals (R01, R21, R34, P01, DP2, RWJF); if you would like to provide us with new examples of funded projects or would like access to the repository, contact Lauren Goldstein at lhg@berkeley.edu (access by request only).
  • Budget Guidance:
    • Proposal budget basics on the SPO website can be accessed here.
    • Cost Share Guidance: If you would like guidance on how to include cost share in your proposal, see here and contact Lauren Goldstein for access to a SPH-specific policy document.
    • K01 Budget Guidance: If you would like guidance on how to budget for a K01 proposal, please contact Lauren Goldstein for access to a SPH-specific K01 guidance document.

Proposal Development

“Proposal Development Process from Beginning to End: Quick Guide to Campus Research Administration Resources.”

This is a quick guide to the grant process at SPH from start to finish including important campus links.

View the Guide

Research Updates

Recent Research Updates from Associate Dean for Research

View Latest Updates

Director of Research Development
Lauren Goldstein

To request access to a protected resource on this list please contact Lauren.

lhg@berkeley.edu

This page was last updated on:
August 22, 2020

This page was last updated on:
August 22, 2020