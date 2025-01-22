Digital literacy program for seniors reduces loneliness, boosts self-care

A technology-based intervention developed by a senior center in San Francisco has successfully fostered social connectivity and improved quality of life among seniors, according to a study co-authored by Doug Oman, adjunct professor at UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

In a paper published online in the Journal of Applied Gerontology, Oman and his co-authors write that the Curry Senior Center’s Senior Vitality program worked well to reduce isolation in a cohort of racially and ethnically diverse low-income seniors.

“Reductions in loneliness and improvements in participants’ self-rated health and confidence in their technology skills were small-to-medium in statistical language, but could make a difference,” Oman said. “Compared to the participant group’s initial average values, about 60% of participants after one year rated their health better, 60% had less loneliness, and 60% had more confidence in their technology use skills.”

T. Anne Richards, a research and evaluation consultant with the Curry Senior Center, and lead author on the study, said she was very pleased with the results.

The Senior Vitality approach was modelled on a similar project in the Netherlands. Participants were given an iPad, a fitbit, and a digital scale, along with training on using the internet, searching for information on health and other topics, and joining social media. Program staff assisted participants with getting home internet service and paid for the first year of service.

Staffers also helped participants to set healthcare goals and review health changes—with an eye toward improving healthcare self-efficacy.

The researchers tracked 90 participants over one year. Most of the participants lived alone, and had incomes that were at or below the federal poverty line. Their median age was 68.

“There was a lot of social isolation in the group of 90 seniors,” said Oman. “Most of the neighborhoods they live in are crime-ridden, and giving them more internet skills opens up their world.”

The writers noted that most of the participants felt that there was “an opening of doors” and confidence gained in learning technology that was initially thought to be too challenging and out of their reach.

“It teaches you that you’re not too old for anything,” said one participant quoted in the study. “When you get older you think your learning phase is over, like I’m just supposed to sit…. Before, I stayed home, sat around, and watched TV. This gets me moving.”

Said another pleased participant, “I am 86 years old and I cannot imagine that in my 80s to have this opportunity to learn something about computers. I live alone and have never encountered computers prior to this program.”