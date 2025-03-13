Berkeley Public Health Fellows advocate for rural health in Washington, D.C.

Nine Rural Health Policy Fellows from UC Berkeley’s Online Public Health program traveled to the nation’s capital in February to champion rural health policy reform at the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) Policy Institute.

The students, all participants in the Rural Health Innovation (RHI) Program, engaged in high-level discussions with policymakers, government agencies, and congressional staffers to amplify the voices of rural communities across the country.

“Getting to go to D.C. allowed me to see the inner workings of how policy aides for our elected officials get proposals put in front of them, how you can get their interest, what drives their interests and how you can be more effective with trying to create policy change,” said Fellow Andrew Tyler, who works as an infection control coordinator for a health network in Colorado.

With backing from the Barr-Campbell Family Foundation, the RHI program was established to recruit and support 100 students in UC Berkeley’s Online Master of Public Health Program who are deeply committed to serving rural populations. In its inaugural year, the program awarded 47 fully funded scholarships, providing rural health practitioners with a cohort-based experience infused with advocacy training and policy-focused learning opportunities. Within this cohort, a group of students were selected to become “Policy Fellows,” chosen for their passion and commitment to policy-driven change in rural health.

Traveling from eight different states, the nine fellows brought diverse expertise, representing a range of rural health professions, including hospital administration (CCO, CFO, and CEO roles), general surgery, dentistry, nurse practitioner, behavioral health, and infectious disease. Their collective experience and insights positioned them as powerful advocates for equitable healthcare policies. Lynn Barr, the donor behind the RHI program and seasoned rural health advocacy veteran, joined the fellows in D.C., further strengthening their advocacy efforts.

Before heading to Capitol Hill, the fellows participated in specialized advocacy training designed to refine their messaging and strengthen their impact. This included reviewing key rural health policy challenges, engaging in role-playing exercises, and mastering the art of blending data with personal storytelling to convey compelling messages to policymakers.

Armed with knowledge and personal experiences, the fellows met with a wide range of staffers and key decision makers at the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, Senate Finance Committee, House Ways and Means Committee, and House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee.

Making the case for rural health reform

During their meetings, the fellows painted a vivid picture of the pressing disparities between rural and urban healthcare systems. They highlighted challenges such as rural patients bypassing local hospitals due to high prices, the financial instability of Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), are small facilities that give limited outpatient and inpatient hospital services to people in rural areas, and the need for policy changes to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility in rural areas.

The fellows strongly recommended the implementation of an annual outpatient out-of-pocket cap for rural beneficiaries, mirroring the existing cap for urban beneficiaries. Their real-world examples and data-driven advocacy underscored the urgent need for policy adjustments that would create a more equitable healthcare landscape.

Congressional staffers and MedPAC representatives acknowledged the value of hearing directly from professionals working on the frontlines of rural healthcare. Many expressed appreciation for the firsthand accounts and committed to further exploring the proposed policy recommendations.

“We were in D.C. because [elected officials and policy aides] need to hear the stories of our rural communities,” said Kimberly Haverly, CEO at a Kentucky hospital and a current MPH student. “They need to hear about how the policies that they are approving or not approving impact people where we live; that they aren’t just numbers on a page. Stories make the most lasting impact.”

Impact and looking ahead

The fellows’ time in D.C. reinforced the power of advocacy in shaping healthcare policy. Their meetings raised awareness about rural health challenges as well as laid the groundwork for potential legislative action.

“The NRHA policy institute and D.C. trip and the overall RHI Policy Fellow experience have been instrumental in expanding my understanding of rural health policy and strengthening my advocacy skills,” said Jenny Niblock, a policy fellow and chief clinical officer for a medical center in Kansas. “The opportunity to engage directly with policymakers and stakeholders helped me grasp how policy decisions are made and how rural health issues are prioritized at the federal level.”

As the RHI Program continues to grow, its commitment to training the next generation of rural health advocates remains steadfast. These nine fellows have set a strong precedent for future cohorts and a reminder that informed, passionate advocacy can drive real change for rural communities across America. As Jenny put it, the trip was “a reminder that rural health advocacy isn’t just about data and reports—it’s about real people, real stories, and real impact.”