UC Berkeley Public Health celebrates its 80th commencement ceremony

Berkeley Public Health celebrated the class of 2025 before a cheering crowd at UC Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on May 19, 2025.

This year’s class received their diplomas at a time when the field of public health is facing serious challenges, yet has never been more important, Dean Michael C. Lu told the graduates.

“If there is one lesson we learned from COVID, it is that the world needs public health,” Dean Lu said. “Your timing is impeccable.”

Most of the 406 graduates who filled the floor at UC Berkeley’s Greek Theatre chose UC Berkeley School of Public Health to gain the knowledge, tools, and skills to go out and change the world, the dean said. But once they graduate, not everyone will be rooting for change.

“There are going to be bosses and colleagues who’ll tell you to just stay in your lane; don’t rock the boat and don’t make waves,” Dean Lu said. “And there are going to be dark days ahead when you feel like nothing you do matters, when you feel like just giving up on the fight for health equity and social justice for all.

“In these moments of doubt and despair, I want you to remember this one thing, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t change the world. Because you can and you will.”

Dean Lu also advised the graduates, in the years ahead, to reach out to people who bring different ideas, beliefs, experiences—and even opposing views.

“As public health becomes more politicized and the nation becomes more polarized, we will need you to go out there, into blue states and red states; into urban and rural communities, to bring people to the table,” Dean Lu said. “Check egos and self-righteousness at the door.”

Dean Lu’s sentiments were underscored by keynote speaker Xavier Becerra, who served as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration. Becerra, who also served 12 terms in Congress and is a former California attorney general, recently declared his candidacy for governor of California.

“It is game time. We’re putting you in the game, and it’s real,” Becerra told the graduates. “You are the future of public health, the health of our families, our nation, our economy of the world, literally, it all rests on your shoulders.

“No pressure, by the way,” he quipped.

Becerra noted that the graduates will enter the workforce at a time when American public health agencies are facing tough political challenges. He did not hide his opposition to the Trump administration policies.

“We can’t afford to have the team currently on the field in Washington, DC, fumble away our gains, and this is where you come in. Too many Americans still cannot access adequate care when they need it. Children are again needlessly dying of measles, a disease we worked so hard to eradicate. Avian flu is hovering just around the corner, not far away. Ebola still threatens as if viruses and bacteria and natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires weren’t enough, we also have to contend with man-made disasters.”

“Your time at Berkeley has been shaped by an institution renowned for its legacy of social justice, its pioneering research, and its unwavering commitment to health equity—and you’re not afraid to say those words,” he said. “You recognize that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a fundamental human right, one that is inextricably linked to social, economic, and environmental factors. The world you are entering faces unprecedented challenges. We may not get to choose the challenge that we face in our time, but we do get to choose how we meet it.”

As is traditional, one undergraduate and one graduate student were selected as student speakers. Prekshaa Sunill Rungta, the undergraduate speaker, praised her classmates and the Berkeley Public Health community for their commitment to equitable and accessible healthcare.

Priya Bhattacharjee, the graduate student speaker, who is also a physician, said, “Berkeley has taught me so much, and what it couldn’t teach me, it prepared me to learn from the world.”

Before degrees were conferred, Dean Lu presented UC Berkeley School of Public Health annual awards. The Zak Sabry Faculty Mentorship Award was established in 2004 on the occasion of the retirement of Professor Zak Sabry, in tribute to his outstanding commitment to mentoring. It is given to faculty members who have a distinguished record of mentorship and have been nominated by a graduating student.

This year’s Zak Sabry award was especially poignant, in light of Dr. Sabry’s recent death. It was given to Joseph Lewnard, and Kim Harley. Harley is a faculty member in the Maternal, Child & Adolescent Health program. Lewnard is an associate professor of Epidemiology.

Dr. Charlotte D. Smith was named Alum of the Year. Dr. Smith teaches GIS and Spatial Analysis for Health Equity; Applied GIS for Public health and Applied GIS for Public Health Practice. Her research focuses on the realization of the human right to safe water and spatial analysis for community health projects.

The Henrik L. Blum Award for Distinguished Social Action went to Shukri Suhir, a masters student in Epidemiology and Biostatics. The Sheldon Margen Award, given annually to a graduating student who best exemplifies Dr. Margen’s voracious curiosity and ability to draw upon multiple disciplines to address the health problems of society’s most vulnerable, was given to Amber Peake.

The Meredith A.Minkler Award, a new award that honors a graduating student who demonstrates exceptional commitment to community organizing, community-based research, social justice and/or advocacy, was given to Mayela Padilla-Salas.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Campanile Esplanade in honor of the graduates.