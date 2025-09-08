Study: Hospitals acquired by Catholic health systems unlikely to eliminate obstetrics

A new study from UC Berkeley School of Public Health researchers shows that Catholic health care systems that acquired hospitals were less likely than their non-Catholic counterparts to eliminate obstetrics care.

The study, published in Medical Care Research and Review, is the first national analysis to rigorously compare how hospital operations change following acquisition by Catholic vs. non-Catholic systems.

Catholic health systems now account for one in six acute care hospitals in the U.S. and are the sole hospital provider in many rural areas. These hospitals can be life-saving for communities on the brink of losing care altogether—yet they also follow strict religious directives that can limit patient choice and evidence-based care. This tension (mission vs. margin) is timely, politically relevant, and deeply personal for millions of Americans. This study provides empirical evidence into the actual tradeoffs many communities face, says lead author Alex Schulte, a Health Policy PhD Candidate.

The study analyzes over 700 first time hospital acquisitions between 2009–2022. The findings highlight a critical policy tension: Catholic-acquired hospitals were more likely to preserve or expand access to mission-oriented services—such as chaplaincy and charity care—and were less likely than their non-Catholic counterparts to eliminate obstetrics care, even as many rural hospitals across the country are shuttering these units.

However, Catholic hospitals also adhere to religious directives, which prohibit many other services, such as abortion, contraception, and sterilization (tubal ligations and vasectomies), according to the paper. The result is a complex and urgent tradeoff between access and autonomy.

Regardless of ownership, hospitals acquired by both Catholic and non-Catholic systems experienced similar cost-cutting measures, including reductions in operating expenses and employment.

“Many communities are told it’s either let the hospital close or let it be acquired—but they aren’t always told what those choices mean,” said Schulte. “Our study helps shine a light on the effects of hospital takeovers, especially in places where acquisition by a Catholic system may be the only option left.”

As health care consolidation accelerates, the study’s findings raise urgent questions about transparency, patient choice, and the role of religious directives in publicly funded health care systems.