Carly Hyland, PhD, MS
Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension, Environmental Health Sciences
Carly Hyland is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in Environmental Health Sciences and UC ANR whose work focuses on mitigating the health effects of climate change among agricultural and food systems workers.
Biography
Carly Hyland is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences in UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health and UC ANR. Her work focuses on characterizing and mitigating the health impacts of interconnected climate-intensified exposures among agricultural and food systems workers (e.g., heat, wildfire smoke, pesticides). Dr. Hyland works with interdisciplinary teams using community-engaged and mixed-methods approaches, with the ultimate goal of informing evidence-based policies and programs to protect food systems workers from climate change.
Research Interests
- Impact of climate change on agricultural and food systems workers
- Community-engaged intervention research
- Exposure assessment
- Pesticides
- Global occupational health
- Children’s health
- Research translation
Education
-
PhD – Environmental Health Sciences
University of California, Berkeley, 2021
-
MS – Global Health and Environment
University of California, Berkeley, 2017
-
BA – Environmental Science
Carthage College, 2015