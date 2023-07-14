Carly Hyland is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in Environmental Health Sciences and UC ANR whose work focuses on mitigating the health effects of climate change among agricultural and food systems workers.

Biography

Carly Hyland is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences in UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health and UC ANR. Her work focuses on characterizing and mitigating the health impacts of interconnected climate-intensified exposures among agricultural and food systems workers (e.g., heat, wildfire smoke, pesticides). Dr. Hyland works with interdisciplinary teams using community-engaged and mixed-methods approaches, with the ultimate goal of informing evidence-based policies and programs to protect food systems workers from climate change.

Research Interests

Impact of climate change on agricultural and food systems workers

Community-engaged intervention research

Exposure assessment

Pesticides

Global occupational health

Children’s health

Research translation

Education

PhD – Environmental Health Sciences

University of California, Berkeley, 2021

MS – Global Health and Environment

University of California, Berkeley, 2017

BA – Environmental Science

Carthage College, 2015

Publications