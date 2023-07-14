 Skip to main content

Carly ​Hyland, PhD, MS

Carly Hyland in the media
Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension, Environmental Health Sciences
Carly Hyland is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in Environmental Health Sciences and UC ANR whose work focuses on mitigating the health effects of climate change among agricultural and food systems workers.
Address: 2121 Berkeley Way
Biography

Carly Hyland is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences in UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health and UC ANR. Her work focuses on characterizing and mitigating the health impacts of interconnected climate-intensified exposures among agricultural and food systems workers (e.g., heat, wildfire smoke, pesticides). Dr. Hyland works with interdisciplinary teams using community-engaged and mixed-methods approaches, with the ultimate goal of informing evidence-based policies and programs to protect food systems workers from climate change.

Research Interests

  • Impact of climate change on agricultural and food systems workers
  • Community-engaged intervention research
  • Exposure assessment
  • Pesticides
  • Global occupational health
  • Children’s health
  • Research translation

Education

  • PhD – Environmental Health Sciences
    University of California, Berkeley, 2021
  • MS – Global Health and Environment
    University of California, Berkeley, 2017
  • BA – Environmental Science
    Carthage College, 2015

Publications

Articles Featuring Carly Hyland:

Deadly fungi, toxic tides, and wildfire smoke

August 31, 2023

Meet our new faculty: Carly Hyland

July 14, 2023

Organic diet intervention significantly reduces urinary pesticide levels in US children and adults

February 23, 2019
    Carly Hyland In the Media:

    Wyoming Public Media
    Study: ‘Systemic’ changes could better protect farmworkers as climate change pushes temperatures higher
    The New Lede
    “What is going on?” Pregnant women living near farm fields show increased weed killing chemical in their urine
