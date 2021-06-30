Laura (Layla) H. Kwong is an assistant professor in Environmental Health Sciences who focuses on exposure to environmental contaminants and infectious disease, impacts on child and maternal health and development, and interventions to reduce adverse impacts. She has worked in Bangladesh, India, China, Mongolia, Fiji, Indonesia, Peru, Uganda, and Mali in urban, rural, and humanitarian settings.

Biography

Laura (Layla) Kwong is an assistant professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. She focuses on environmental justice as it applies to environmental health in low-income countries given the large disparities in health outcomes between high- and low-income countries. An engineer by training, Dr. Kwong works with communities using human-centered design principles to develop engineering interventions to address public health issues in low-income countries, particularly issues related to infectious diseases and air pollution. She works with local research partners to conduct randomized-controlled trials to evaluate these interventions using qualitative and quantitative methods. Dr. Kwong has conducted community-based participatory research in Bangladesh, Uganda, Indonesia, China, Mongolia, and Mali.

Dr. Kwong received a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering at Stanford University. Prior to her time at Stanford, Dr. Kwong worked on water security and national water quality standards as an ORISE Fellow at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Research Interests

Designing and testing interventions to improved child and maternal health in low-resources settings

Household interventions to reduce air pollution and/or mitigate climate change

Environmental health in humanitarian settings

Children’s exposure to parasites and enteric pathogens and interventions to reduce exposure to feces in to soil and food.

Management of adult and child feces through container-based sanitation and child-friendly toilets

Animal feces management

Education

PhD – Civil & Environmental Engineering

Stanford University

MS – Civil & Environmental Engineering

Stanford University

BS – Chemistry; Biology

University of Minnesota

BA – Physiology

University of Minnesota

Publications

Courses Taught