DrPH Student Directory

2020-2021

Amanda Marr Chung

Amanda Marr Chung joins the DrPH program from UC San Francisco’s Malaria Eradication Initiative, where she is currently Associate Director. Once the program begins, she will switch gears to focus on an HIV grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care in transforming the Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision program into an integrated, sustainable program that is government led and owned. She received her Master’s degree in Community Oriented Public Health Practice from the University of Washington and her AB in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Princeton University. She has 15 years of experience in global health and has worked in the areas of program management and monitoring and evaluation for HIV, eye health, and malaria. She is passionate about frontline delivery channels, community interventions, and capacity building and has a keen interest in women’s health. Aside from work, she loves to cook, bake, travel, and pursue many outdoor activities, including running, cycling, backpacking, and alpine skiing. She also recently dabbled in ice climbing with her husband and is looking forward to the day when they can go with their two sons.

Amanda Mazur

Amanda Mazur is a first-year DrPH student at UC Berkeley. She received her MS in Global Health Sciences from UCSF and a BS in Biological Science and BA in International Relations from the University of Calgary. Before attending UC Berkeley, Amanda worked at UCSF on projects in adolescent sexual and reproductive health and coordinated international behavioral health research projects focusing on HIV adherence and stigma reduction interventions, detection and treatment of common mental disorders among people with chronic diseases at rural health clinics, and understanding intersectional stigma related to HIV and cancer. Prior to starting graduate studies, she worked with the United Nations Development Programme in Zimbabwe collaborating with government institutions, NGOs, and CBOs to accelerate achievement on the UN Millennium Development Goals. Her research interests include global mental health, sexual and reproductive health, and understanding how structural and behavioral interventions can address health outcomes in low-resource settings.

Betsy Pleasants

Betsy Pleasants is a first year DrPH student. She received her Master’s in Public Health in the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health program at UC Berkeley in Spring of 2019. During her MPH program she worked as a graduate student researcher at the Wallace Center for MCAH Research and as a Research Associate at ETR’s YTH Initiative. Previously she worked with the Women’s Global Health Imperative at RTI International in San Francisco, before which she graduated with highest honors from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she received her BA in Anthropology with a focus on Medical Anthropology. She has an interest in innovative approaches to researching and intervening upon public health issues, particularly in health access and health equity in the US, with a focus on the connections between intersectional vulnerabilities, health, and technology. She is excited to return to Berkeley for her DrPH and continue her work with a community of inspiring researchers and advocates.

Chris Rubeo

Chris Rubeo is a first-year doctoral student at UC Berkeley in the Doctor of Public Health program. His work has primarily focused on designing programs that enable healthcare providers to meet their patients’ basic needs like nutritious food, affordable transportation, and quality housing. As a researcher at the Center for Care Innovations, he uses human-centered design and quality improvement methods to provide technical assistance to healthcare organizations across California. He is an avid cook, loves to rock climb, and continues to pursue his own musical projects.

Ifunanya Dibiaezue

Ifunanya Dibiaezue will be starting her DrPH program in the fall of 2020. Ifunanya is a Public Health Professional with over 7 years of experience in maternal and child health, communicable and non-communicable disease prevention, nutritional awareness and training programs, and public health policy development. She holds a Bsc degree in Biomedicine from the University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK, and a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of York, York, UK. While working as an Assistant Program Officer in Africare under the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves Project, Ifunanya helped increase the earning capacity of over 1000 women cooks, reduce indoor air pollution and reduce the incidence of respiratory diseases by 65% in Lagos State, Nigeria. In addition, she has helped improve the health of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) in Southern Nigeria. She has coordinated over 25 HIV testing and counseling programs, and training campaigns with over 70 clinical staff to improve the overall quality of care for PLWHA. She is also very passionate about promoting healthy lifestyles among women. She is the founder of ActivEaters, an organization that focuses on improving the quality of health of women through diet, exercise, and behavior change.

Julia Ryan

Julia Ryan joins the DrPH program with a passion for improving sexual and reproductive health in vulnerable communities globally. Over the past seven years, she has worked on a broad range of quantitative and qualitative research projects at academic institutions, non-profit organizations, and governmental agencies. Most recently, she spent three years as a qualitative research coordinator focused on HIV prevention in sub-Saharan Africa with the Women’s Global Health Imperative at RTI International. Prior to that, she worked on reproductive health research with UNC Project in Malawi, vertical HIV transmission with USAID, Ebola response with the WHO, and Zika response with the CDC. Julia received her BA in Health and Societies with a concentration in Public Health at the University of Pennsylvania, and her MSc in Reproductive and Sexual Health Research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). She grew up in Boston and Philadelphia and loves running, reading, and snowboarding.

Mikail Aliyu

Mikail Aliyu is a first-year DrPH student at UC Berkeley. He graduated from the University of Lagos, Nigeria with a degree in pharmacology. He started his career in the pharma industry working with Sanofi, where he focused on increasing access to essential medicines at primary health care level in anglophone West and East African countries. Mikail later received his MPH from the University of Leeds, in the UK, and moved into management consulting as a Program Officer at The Palladium Group. More recently, before UC, Mikail managed a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded investment called the Technical Support Unit (TSU) project. Through this grant, he provided technical support to the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria to create an enabling environment for women and girls to access better reproductive health and family planning (RH/FP) services. He worked closely with government officials and decision-makers to facilitate the creation of enabling structures and processes for accountability, priority setting, and coordination of RH/FP services—this involved strategy design, policy development, and implementation. Notably, he supported the development and execution of the Nigerian Family Planning Blueprint. Mikail is passionate about reducing barriers and addressing sociocultural norms that hinder access to reproductive, maternal, child and adolescent health, and nutrition using system thinking and context-based approaches. In his spare time, he enjoys football, hiking, and traveling, and in more recent times, has gained particular interest in recycling of used tires and plastics.

Sai Ramya

Sai Ramya joins the DrPH program with 4 years of experience in program evaluation both in the US and globally. She has previously worked as an analyst and researcher at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UCSF, and the non-profit sector. Sai Ramya received her MPH in Epidemiology from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and BS in Biology from UC Riverside. Her research interests include building multidisciplinary/collaborative approaches to emerging public health problems that center the effects of historical and institutional racism, socio-spatial methods in epidemiology, and the translation of public health research into science-based policy. In Sai Ramya’s personal life, she is an avid backpacker, runner, and baker and can be found wandering the Californian coast with her spouse and dog.

2019-2020

Auwal A.A. Abubakar

Auwal A.A. Abubakar joins the DrPH program in fall 2019. Prior to joining UC Berkeley, he worked for Bauchi State Government in Nigeria as the Incident Manager of the Polio Emergency Operations Center (EOC). At this coordinating center, he was responsible for oversight and managed the state’s Polio Eradication Initiatives (PEI) and Routine Immunization (RI) programs. He also participated in the coordination of the Primary Health Care Systems Strengthening program.

He received his undergraduate degree in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from University of Maiduguri in Nigeria, and postgraduate degree in M.Sc. Epidemiology and Biostatistics from SRM Institute of Science and Technology in India.

He began his career as a physician providing clinical care and management of HIV/AIDs clients in a tertiary health hospital in Bauchi State Nigeria. During the one year period on this program, he experienced first-hand the limitations and inadequacy of the Nigerian health sector, which oftentimes left him feeling helpless. Most painful to him were the needless cases of children and women who lost their lives due to poor access to life-saving medical interventions and preventive medical services in their communities. He realized quickly that if impact was to be made at scale, he would need to venture into public health and contribute to resource mobilization, program management and health systems strengthening.

Auwal’s primary interest is in the area of HIV/AIDs, Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH). He loves music, travelling, reading, networking, and watching movies.

Andrea Jacobo

Andrea Jacobo is a second-year DrPH student at UC Berkeley. She received her Masters of Public Health from The University of Memphis and Bachelors of Science in Exercise Physiology from the University of Miami. Prior to her attending UC Berkeley, Andrea implemented various evidence-based nutrition and physical activity programs in community settings and serving youth to older adults. Along with program implementation, Andrea co-facilitated a community of practice focused on addressing the root causes of health disparities in Memphis through policy, systems, and environment. Andrea’s areas of interest are addressing health inequities through community-centered, people-centered approaches including human-centered design thinking as a tool for community organization and capacity building. She has a passion for community health, culture & arts, and food. In her spare time, Andrea loves to work out and teach group fitness classes to help promote wellness and write poetry to catalyze social change!

Alma Juarez-Armenta

Alma Juarez-Armenta is a first year DrPH student at UC Berkeley. She received her MPP from The University of Chicago and her BA in Economics and Political Science from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). Before attending UC Berkeley, Alma was awarded a Metcalf Fellowship at the Center for Global Health at UChicago, where she performed cost-benefit and cost-effectiveness analysis for different solutions to alleviate the arsenic poisoning problem in Bangladesh. For the last year, she worked as an advisor to the Health Minister in Mexico, studying the negative effects of conditional cash transfers on the population’s health. Her research interests include quantitative methods and evaluation of public health policies. During her DrPH, Alma hopes to further analyze and develop public policies regarding homelessness in Mexico.

Daryl Mangosing

Daryl Mangosing (all/any pronouns) is a second-year DrPH student at UC Berkeley whose research interests include LGBTQ+ health disparities, community engagement, public health discourse, and critical theory. For their doctoral studies, Daryl is interested in “party and play” or chemsex (i.e., illicit drug use to facilitate and enhance sexual activity) and health outcomes in the context of biomedical HIV prevention and online sexual networking applications. They have been a GSI at Cal and are working with the research team of the PCORI/NIH-funded PRIDE Study by Stanford University and University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Prior to Cal, they worked at the Center for AIDS Prevention Studies and Prevention Research Center in the Division of Prevention Science at UCSF, where they drove communication efforts and disseminated HIV prevention and public health research. As a queer Filipinx from Guam, Daryl received their MPH (Health Communication, 2015) from Tufts University and their BA (Health Sciences, 2013) from Berea College. Daryl plays video games on the PlayStation; enjoys going out for good food/drinks or nature walks; and loves to entertain his black cat, Sienna.

Amia Nash

Amia Nash is excited to start her second year of Berkeley’s DrPH program. She attended Santa Clara University for her undergraduate education where she was a public health major and triple minor in biology, sociology, and religious studies. Her diverse coursework challenged her to think critically about the intersections between public health and social justice. Amia earned her Master of Science in Community Health and Prevention Research from Stanford University School of Medicine. Her thesis focused on the ethical considerations for community-based research with homeless populations. Her past research was at the Stanford Center for Youth Mental Health and Well-being where she conducted qualitative research focused on the mental health needs and concerns of Asian-American adolescents and parents in Palo Alto. In 2019, Amia was nominated by the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Department for a Community Hero Award for her policy and advocacy work focused on adolescent mental health. Amia is currently a graduate student researcher with Berkeley’s YPAR lab focusing on youth-led participatory action research in school settings and bringing youth voice to the development and implementation of health programming and policy.

Jasmine Santoyo-Olsson

Jasmine Santoyo-Olsson is a second-year DrPH student. Jasmine has been a Project Director at the University of California San Francisco for over 10 years. Jasmine’s primary interests include conducting health disparities research among underserved U.S. ethnic minority groups, specializing in Latinos, cancer, psychosocial distress, and developing interventions that provide self-management, social support, and build community engagement. She has experience on testing community interventions to improve cancer outcomes among Latinos (urban and rural dwelling), testing online interventions to improve the quality of life of rural dementia caregivers, cultural and language factors related to health outcomes of ethnically diverse patients, translating evidence-based interventions into mobile applications (mHealth), developing conceptual and psychometric adequacy of health measures for use with ethnically diverse patients, and evolving effective recruitment and retention methods in ethnically diverse groups. She is skilled in both quantitative and qualitative research methods. Jasmine graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in Applied Mathematics and MSc in Epidemiology from Brown University. Jasmine is a mom to twin girls, a teenager, and two dogs. She is very grateful for her supportive husband.

2018-2019

Ariana Bennett

Ariana Bennett Is a third year DrPH student, focusing on sexual and reproductive health and justice. She joined the DrPH program after working with the Fellowship in Family Planning in Family Medicine, where she worked with a group of family doctors to integrate abortion and contraception into primary care. In the fellowship, she helped physicians develop clinically- and socially-relevant research projects to improve patient-centered sexual and reproductive health care. Ariana’s primary interests are sexual well-being and reproductive justice as they relate to health care. She received her MPH from the Mailman School of Public Health with a concentration in Sexuality and Health in 2010, and before that, worked as a sexuality and health educator in high schools. She loves to cook and ride her bicycle, and is happy to be back at Berkeley, where she was an undergrad!

Jennifer Jarin

Jennifer Jarin received her BSN and MS in Community/Public Health Nursing (Environmental Health Specialty) from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She also received an MA in Geography from the University of California, Davis. She specializes in issues of “place and health,” particularly regarding environmental justice and health equity.

She began her career as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse, and she worked for Baltimore City’s Reducing Asthma Disparities program. She later became a nursing instructor for UMSON and UCD BIMSON where she has facilitated university partnerships with Head Start programs. She has conducted place-based research at the UCD Center for Regional Change and the UC Berkeley Institute of Urban and Regional Development. She utilizes social justice-oriented critical theory and socio-spatial methods to examine how systemic racism impacts health. She is looking forward to concluding her Doctor of Public Health degree at UC Berkeley.

Tracy Lam-Hine

Tracy Lam-Hine is a third-year DrPH student. Born and raised in the East Bay, Tracy graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in economics and public policy and from the University of Washington with an MBA. Tracy currently works as a community epidemiologist at the Marin County health department, focusing on racial disparities in Covid-19 outcomes and substance use mortality. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant in the healthcare industry, as a research assistant for a global health foundation, and as a program officer in workforce development philanthropy. Tracy’s research interests include the health of low-income workers in California, mixed-race and multi-ethnic Americans, disparities in substance use morbidity and mortality, social epidemiology, and health disparities research broadly.

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee is a third-year DrPH student whose research interests include conceptualizing and operationalizing the effects of structural racism and discrimination on immigrant worker health through the examination of immigration and labor policies. Prior to joining the program, he spent three years at the Marin County health department developing and evaluating strategies to improve the health of communities living and at risk for HIV. His previous work focused on working class immigrant families and includes research and evaluation related to sex and labor trafficking, financial savings and economic mobility, and health care systems. His most recent experiences include the UC Berkeley Labor Center analyzing health coverage among marginalized workers including those impacted by COVID-19, and the Urban Institute in Washington, DC conducting policy research on immigrant and refugee workforce development. As a proud Golden Bear, Kevin received both his BA in Ethnic Studies and Psychology and MPH in Health & Social Behavior from UC Berkeley. In his free time, he enjoys backpacking, traveling, food, his house plants, and exploring everything cities have to offer.

Angela Nguyen

Angela Nguyen is a born and bred Seattle native. She received her BS in Public Health from the University of Washington in 2009 and her MPH in Community and International Health from New York University in 2013. Prior to joining the DrPH program, Angela served as a research scientist at the World Trade Center Health Registry examining the physical and mental health outcomes among 9/11 survivors. Her research interests include disaster epidemiology, emergency preparedness, and trauma response. Angela hopes to investigate the protective factors against psychological impairment among vulnerable populations who have faced mass trauma. She is currently a research assistant at the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment examining the relationship between air pollutants and mental health-related emergency room visits.

2017-2018 Cohort

Elizabeth Ambriz

Elizabeth Ambriz received her MPH in Health Systems and Policy from the University of Washington and her BA in Public Health from UC Berkeley. Her interests include Equity and Social Justice, farmworker health, and addressing structural level trauma. She has extensive experience working with and engaging communities to improve community conditions. Her experience includes working as Program Coordinator with the California Endowment’s Building Healthy Communities Initiative, Program Manager with the Seattle King County’s Office of Equity and Social Justice, and most recently, Mental Health Services Act Prevention and Early Intervention Coordinator at the Monterey County Health Department. She is looking forward to connecting and building relationships with her DrPH cohort.

Kira Jeter

Kira Jeter is a third-year DrPH student. She received an MPH from The George Washington University School and a BS in Psychology from Holy Names University. Prior to entering the DrPH program, Kira served as a supervising project director at UCLA’s Integrated Substance Abuse Program and was responsible for the implementation and evaluation of multiple addiction health services and mental health treatment programs for homeless and justice involved individuals. Additionally, she provided technical assistance on a variety of topics such as data collection, evidence-based practices, project management, and building collaborative partnerships with community-based organizations. Her research interests include gender responsive/trauma informed treatment for criminal justice system-involved women, program evaluation, and mixed methods research.

Julie Miller

Julie Miller is a third-year in the DrPH program. Julie’s interest in public health began as a high school student when she became inspired by the potential for nutrition to reduce, reverse, and prevent diseases. She studied the relationship between diet and disease as an undergraduate student and graduated with her BA in Public Health from UC Berkeley. After graduation, she moved to New York City to continue to pursue her interest in nutrition at the population level and received her MPH in Public Health Nutrition from NYU. She returned to California after graduation and completed her training and credentialing as a registered dietitian at UCSF. Her work experience as a pediatric dietitian at UCSF introduced her to the field of neonatal nutrition and ignited a passion within her for neonatal nutrition and health. Prior to starting the DrPH program, Julie worked as a neonatal and pediatric dietitian at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. She is interested in neonatal nutrition research and hopes to investigate and develop nutrition strategies focused on disease prevention and health promotion among infants.

Kalee Singh

Kalee Singh is a third-year DrPH student. She received her MPH in Global Health from George Washington University and BS in Microbiology from UC Berkeley. She spent the past six years working in development and emergency responses with sex workers in India, cyclone affected families in Bangladesh, post-Earthquake recovery in Haiti, the Ebola response in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Senegal and adolescent sexual and reproductive health in Rwanda. She is passionate about implementation science, using community-based participatory research to address factors affecting program design and implementation, and testing innovative approaches to programming and evaluating intervention impact in the context of global health.

2016-2017 Cohort

Brigid Cakouros

Brigid Cakouros is a fourth-year DrPH candidate with a focus on applying a systems thinking approach to global health practice, specifically on applying multidisciplinary approaches for program planning, design, and implementation in limited resource settings. Over the past five years she has worked in the fields of vaccine supply chain logistics, sustainable health financing, and mixed methods research. Following the filing of her dissertation, Brigid will serve as a Fulbright fellow and Global Health Equity Scholar postdoctoral researcher at the University of Cape Town. She will work under Professor Lucy Gilson to study ways to monitor and evaluate health system resilience in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She obtained both her BA (Writing) in 2009 and her MPH (Behavioral and Community Health Sciences) in 2012 from the University of Pittsburgh.

Joseph Griffin

Joseph Griffin joined the DrPH program after seven years of working in a variety of Public Health arenas, most recently serving as the Training Officer for the Healing Justice Alliance. His research explores community violence, particularly gun violence, as a form of toxic stress and healing. A Golden Bear through and through, Joseph also earned his BA and MPH from UC Berkeley (Go Bears!). He is a native of Richmond, CA and currently lives with his wife and daughter in Vallejo.

Monique Hosein

Monique Hosein completed her MPH (Community Health Education) at San Francisco State in May 2015 with a culminating paper on Institutional Racism and Police Killings of Black Adults, Youth and Children, All Unarmed. Her interests include community-based participatory research and cultural humility as well as the study of institutional racism as a social determinant of health. As a Doctor of Public Health candidate she continues to focus on police violence as a public health issue, in particular, policing and the health of Black women employing the intersectional approaches of Critical Race Theory and Black Feminist Thought.

Before attending UC Berkeley, Monique worked in San Francisco’s Mission District managing the Teen Clinic and youth program at a community health center primarily serving Latinx communities. Her public health experience ranges from street outreach with a harm reduction/needle exchange program to grant writing and program management.

Monique is also a jazz vocalist. She lives in Albany with her husband and their daughter, a delightful, rising third-grader.

Ashley Kissinger

Ashley Kissinger is a fourth year DrPH student. Concurrently, she works for the California Department of Public Health’s Environmental Health Investigations Branch, Community Education and Exposure Prevention section, working with communities to address the burden of asthma in California. Before coming to UC Berkeley, Ashley worked for Esperanza Community Housing Corporation directing a bilingual pediatric asthma program, conducting outreach and education on asthma management and healthy housing for children and their families in South Central Los Angeles. Ashley earned an MPH in Environmental Health Sciences from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. A Sacramento, CA native, Ashley served in the Peace Corps after obtaining her undergraduate degree at UCSB, spending two years coordinating a community-wide “Healthy Homes” program to train families in sanitary infrastructure and preventive health in Guatemala. Ashley’s research interests include the intersection of environmental justice, cultural humility, community health workers, and chronic disease management.

Madelena Ng

Madelena Ng is a DrPH candidate with a focus on population health and digital research platforms. Her research focuses on understanding how emerging technologies can be leveraged to address participation challenges in clinical research. Her work also explores the ethical implications of digital research participation in the information age. Prior to attending UC Berkeley, she worked at UCSF on the Health eHeart Study and the Eureka Mobile Health Research Platform, an NIH-funded national resource that enables investigators to conduct mobile- and web-based studies across all domains of public health. She holds a BS in Neuroscience and an MPH in Epidemiology, both from UCLA.

2015-2016 Cohort

David Moore

David Moore, a fifth year DrPH candidate, works as an Industrial Hygienist at UC Davis’ Office of Environmental Health & Safety. His research examines the Workplace Organizational Factors, and Process Safety Management practices that mitigate catastrophic risk in California’s petroleum refineries. Additionally, he works with UC Berkeley’s Labor Occupational Health Program as an instructor for Oakland’s Cypress Mandela Training Institute, which provides hands-on chemical safety awareness training to participants in pre-apprenticeship construction programs. May 2018 David passed the CIH Exam to become a Board Certified Industrial Hygienist. In 2017, David and his wife Stephanie, an Environmental Planning student in UCB’s College of Environmental Design, founded Entrinzic Global Solutions LLC to build a consulting practice in the Environmental Occupational Health field.