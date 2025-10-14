What’s going on with the COVID-19 vaccine now?

It’s barely a month later and things have certainly changed, so we checked in with Dr. Swartzberg to see what the current state of play is.

In early September, we talked with infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg about what was going on with this year’s COVID-19 vaccines. Would Americans get to choose to receive a COVID vaccine this fall? Would the government recommend booster shots? If so, for who? Would insurance companies pay?

Dr. Swartzberg, what’s changed since we published our first Q&A in September? What are current guidelines from the CDC?

On September 17, California along with Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington formed an alliance (West Coast Health Alliance) that informs their citizens of recommendations for vaccinations (RSV, influenza, and COVID-19) and assured that insurance companies would cover the costs.

This unique alliance formed as a response to the misinformation and disinformation coming from the new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the CDC and the head of HHS (RFK Jr.).

The following is from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):

Age/Condition COVID-19 Influenza (Flu) RSV Children All 6–23 months

All 2–18 years with risk factors or never vaccinated against COVID-19

All who are in close contact with others with risk factors

All who choose protection All 6 months and older All younger than 8 months

All 8–19 months with risk factors Pregnancy All who are planning pregnancy, pregnant, postpartum, or lactating All who are planning pregnancy, pregnant, postpartum, or lactating 32–36 weeks gestational age Adults All 65 years and older

All younger than 65 years with risk factors

All who are in close contact with others with risk factors

All who choose protection All All 75 years and older

All 50–74 years with risk factors

California also updated state laws that:

Removed references to ACIP as the basis for health insurance-covered immunizations by adding reference to other nationally recognized medical professional and scientifically based organizations’ recommendations.

Authorized CDPH to modify or expand the list of recommended immunizations based on science and evidence-based guidance.

Ensured health insurance coverage by California regulated plans continues for Californians looking to receive immunizations recommended by CDPH at no cost.

Ensured pharmacists and other health professionals can continue to administer recommended immunizations.

Anything else Americans who are concerned about the fall/winter respiratory virus season should know about this year?

In reference to serious respiratory viral infections, the Bay Area is currently in a good place. RSV and influenza are around the corner (expect RSV cases to start popping up later this month and influenza toward the end of November). We’re just coming out of the late summer/early fall COVID-19 wave.

Be sure you’re up to date with your immunizations for all three of these viruses.