 Skip to main content

Medicaid eligibility leads to higher income

  • 3 min. read ▪ Published

A study by UC Berkeley School of Public Health researchers shows that personal income increased 9.6% for those who became newly eligible for Medicaid in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014.

Research has shown that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, improved healthcare access for low-income Americans and that access to Medicaid had been instrumental in keeping millions of individuals out of poverty.

But this study, led by Health Policy and Management doctoral candidate Stacy Chen, is the first to examine the impact of the ACA’s expansion of Medicaid benefits on income.

In 2014, 23 states expanded access to Medicaid (18 states that expanded access before or after 2014 were not included as part of this study. The ACA’s Medicaid expansion increased income eligibility thresholds for parents, from 106% to 138% of the federal poverty level on average and, for the first time, allowed low-income childless adults to enroll.

Income for newly eligible individuals in those states were compared to income for those who would have been expanded in the 10 states who chose not to expand access to Medicaid. These states included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A line chart titled "Individual Income vs. Year" from 2009 to 2019. The chart compares the average individual income in "Expansion States" (a solid blue line) and "Non-Expansion States" (a solid orange line). Both lines show a general upward trend in income over the decade. A vertical dashed line marks the year 2014. Before 2014, the two lines are very close. After 2014, the income in Expansion States begins to rise more steeply than in Non-Expansion States, and the gap between the two lines widens through 2019.

Mean individual income by expansion status, 2009–2019. Source: Authors’ average yearly estimates from the Mobility, Opportunity, and Volatility Statistics (MOVS) data, Notes: 2009–2019. Means are unadjusted and weighted by the count of individuals in a given cohort. The vertical dashed black line represents the year of Medicaid expansion (2014).

“Gaining a better understanding of how increased access to Medicaid impacts individuals across a multitude of dimensions, including economic, is critical for the current political moment in which Medicaid funding faces substantial uncertainty,” said study co-author Becky Staiger, assistant professor of Health Policy and Management at UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

“This study provides additional evidence of the welfare benefits of access to Medicaid across multiple domains, including economic. It may inform current discussions among policymakers around levels of funding.”

“We also found that those who are newly eligible for Medicaid took less unpaid time away from work,” said Chen. “Usually, folks take unpaid time off for personal illness or to take care of sick family members. Gaining Medicaid could have allowed them to manage their illnesses better and work more. Still, having less unpaid time off only explains 12% of the increased income that we observed—it would be great to explore other drivers in future work!”

Currently, the One Big Beautiful Bill is proposing to severely restrict who can enroll in Medicaid through work requirements, reduction in state funding from the federal government, and the increased burden of re-certification of Medicaid eligibility on eligible Americans.

The results of this study hint that a decrease in individuals covered by Medicaid could have a greater impact on economics for individuals and communities.

“All of these things will lead to a reduction in Medicaid enrollment,” said Staiger. “Increasing Medicaid enrollment is increasing income—at least in part because the individual is able to get a job without worrying about health insurance, or they just have better health and so they don’t need to miss as much work for health events. That is an economic generator.”

“On the flip side, if we are now taking this protective health care away from people, we can speculate we will go back to the poor health that can lead to income loss.”

Read the full paper in Health Affairs Scholar

People of UCBPH found in this article include:

Medicaid eligibility leads to higher income © 2025 by UC Berkeley School of Public Health is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Creative Commons Credit must be given to the creator Only noncommercial use is permitted No derivatives or adaptations are permitted
  • What is CC BY-NC-ND 4.0?

    CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

    Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International

    You are free to:
    • Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
    • The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.
    Under the following terms:
    • BY Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.
    • NC NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
    • ND NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
    • No additional restrictions — You may not apply legal terms or technological measures that legally restrict others from doing anything the license permits.
    Learn more:

More in category “Research Highlights”:

Outdoor workers need more protections from Valley fever

A UC Berkeley study shows that personal income increased 9.6% for those who became newly eligible for Medicaid in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014.
September 19, 2025

Study: Hospitals acquired by Catholic health systems unlikely to eliminate obstetrics

Valley fever is recognized as a work-related disease in California, but not in Arizona or other states where it is also now widespread.
September 8, 2025

Despite relaxed prescribing rules, opioid addiction treatment still hard to find at pharmacies

The study is the first national analysis to rigorously compare how hospital operations change following acquisition by Catholic vs. non-Catholic systems.
September 2, 2025

New study sheds light on racial and ethnic disparities in perinatal health during the COVID-19 pandemic period

Only 4 in 10 U.S. retail pharmacies carry buprenorphine, with access even more limited in Black and Latino communities.
August 21, 2025
View all in category “Research Highlights”
©2025 UC Regents; all rights reserved