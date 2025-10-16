 Skip to main content

Postdoctoral scholar Tulika Singh named 2024 STAT Wunderkind

  • Published

Dr. Tulika Singh, a UC Berkeley School of Public Health postdoctoral scholar in the Harris Research Program, run by Dr. Eva Harris—has been named a 2024 STAT Wunderkind. Singh is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Hanna Gray Fellow.

The Wunderkind award—which is decided by the editorial staff at STAT, a publication covering health, life science, medicine, and biotech news—honors the next generation of scientific superstars. This year, 29 young scientists were selected from hundreds of nominations across North America.

STAT calls out Singh’s work on increasing immune system effectiveness, including a project that discovered that a particular class of antibody may be used for therapies or vaccines to protect pregnant mothers from Zika virus-related infections that can lead to neurodevelopmental defects in their unborn children.
“I am honored to be selected as one of STAT’s 2025 Wunderkinds,” said Singh. “I am studying how people develop good quality and early immune responses in infection so that we can design better strategies to protect people from infectious diseases like dengue.”

“I’m tremendously grateful to my mentors and colleagues who are supporting me in continuing to push the boundaries of science, public health, and medicine, in particular Professor Eva Harris at UC Berkeley and Professor Debra Murray at Baylor College of Medicine.”

Read more about Singh here

People of UCBPH found in this article include:

Postdoctoral scholar Tulika Singh named 2024 STAT Wunderkind © 2025 by UC Berkeley School of Public Health is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Creative Commons Credit must be given to the creator Only noncommercial use is permitted No derivatives or adaptations are permitted
  • What is CC BY-NC-ND 4.0?

    CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

    Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International

    You are free to:
    • Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
    • The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.
    Under the following terms:
    • BY Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.
    • NC NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
    • ND NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
    • No additional restrictions — You may not apply legal terms or technological measures that legally restrict others from doing anything the license permits.
    Learn more:

More in category “Newsroom”:

What’s going on with the COVID-19 vaccine now?

STAT—a publication covering health, life science, medicine, and biotech news—calls out Singh’s work on increasing immune system effectiveness.
October 14, 2025

The history of vaccine hesitancy, from smallpox to COVID-19

October 6, 2025

What’s going on with the COVID-19 vaccine?

UC Berkeley professor Elena Conis explains how attitudes and federal policy about vaccines have evolved in the U.S.
September 5, 2025

Center of Excellence in Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health secures $1.8 million five-year federal funding

We asked infectious disease expert John E. Swartzberg for insight into what’s going on, and who will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines this fall.
August 19, 2025
View all in category “Newsroom”
©2025 UC Regents; all rights reserved