Postdoctoral scholar Tulika Singh named 2024 STAT Wunderkind

Dr. Tulika Singh, a UC Berkeley School of Public Health postdoctoral scholar in the Harris Research Program, run by Dr. Eva Harris—has been named a 2024 STAT Wunderkind. Singh is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Hanna Gray Fellow.

The Wunderkind award—which is decided by the editorial staff at STAT, a publication covering health, life science, medicine, and biotech news—honors the next generation of scientific superstars. This year, 29 young scientists were selected from hundreds of nominations across North America.

STAT calls out Singh’s work on increasing immune system effectiveness, including a project that discovered that a particular class of antibody may be used for therapies or vaccines to protect pregnant mothers from Zika virus-related infections that can lead to neurodevelopmental defects in their unborn children.

“I am honored to be selected as one of STAT’s 2025 Wunderkinds,” said Singh. “I am studying how people develop good quality and early immune responses in infection so that we can design better strategies to protect people from infectious diseases like dengue.”

“I’m tremendously grateful to my mentors and colleagues who are supporting me in continuing to push the boundaries of science, public health, and medicine, in particular Professor Eva Harris at UC Berkeley and Professor Debra Murray at Baylor College of Medicine.”